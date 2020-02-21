Texas Rangers vs Kansas City Royals: LIVE In-Game Updates, Reaction, Chat, and Community

SURPRISE, Ariz. – The Rangers kick off Cactus League play today in Surprise as they take on the Kansas City Royals. Keep up with all the action here, with live in-game updates and reactions. You can also engage in the comments section with questions and comments on the game.

Texas Rangers (0-0) @ Kansas City Royals (0-0)

Friday, February 21, 2020

1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)

Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:

LHP Kolby Allard (TEX) vs RHP Jorge Lopez (KC)

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Danny Santana

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

1B Ronald Guzman

3B Todd Frazier

LF Scott Heineman

C Jose Trevino

DH Sherten Apostel

RF Adolis Garcia

2B Andy Ibanez

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

CF Whit Merrifield

LF Alex Gordon

DH Salvador Perez

RF Jorge Soler

3B Maikel Franco

1B Ryan McBroom

SS Matt Reynolds

C Cam Gallagher

2B Humberto Arteaga

Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers

LHP Kolby Allard (starting)

LHP Taylor Hearn

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Derek Law

RHP Jimmy Herget

RHP Taylor Guerreri

LHP Kyle Bird

RHP Arturo Reyes

LHP James Jones

Around The Clubhouse

Kolby Allard

On starting today:

"I feel really good. Body feels strong, arm feels good. Mentally, I'm in a good place, so I feel really good. I'm ready to get after it."

On taking advantage of opportunities:

"In baseball, opportunities are limited anyway. Any time if you go out there, if you're not playing like you've got a fire under your a**, you're not going about it the right away."

Ronald Guzman

On games starting today:

"I'm very excited. Yesterday, I was like, 'Oh man, we have a game tomorrow,' so I was pretty pumped up about that. I definitely feel ready, I'm definitely hungry. This is the moment I've been waiting for."

Scott Heineman

On what he worked on in the offseason:

"I mainly worked on just being a baseball player. In years past, it was always about how strong can I get, how fast can I get. Obviously, those things are important, they help you in baseball, but this offseason was predicated on what can I do to get more advanced in baseball."

Injury Report

Kyle Gibson (ulcerative colitis)

Ahead of expectations. He has a live bullpen session tomorrow.

Robinson Chirinos (right hamstring strain)

Injured the hamstring in January. He's about a week behind. He will look to get into games next week.



Sam Travis (right hamstring strain)

Injured the hamstring in January. He's about a week behind.

Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)

Re-evaluate after the weekend.

Ariel Jurado (shoulder soreness)

Live bullpen session scheduled for Sunday.

Brock Burke (left shoulder impingement)

Still in rehab program, which is still in the long toss stage. At this point, he's unlikely to start the season. No target date set yet.

Rangers Manager Chris Woodward Addresses the Media

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: @SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.