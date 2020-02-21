Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Texas Rangers vs Kansas City Royals: LIVE In-Game Updates, Reaction, Chat, and Community

Chris Halicke

SURPRISE, Ariz. – The Rangers kick off Cactus League play today in Surprise as they take on the Kansas City Royals. Keep up with all the action here, with live in-game updates and reactions. You can also engage in the comments section with questions and comments on the game. 

Texas Rangers (0-0) @ Kansas City Royals (0-0)

Friday, February 21, 2020
1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ
Probables:
LHP Kolby Allard (TEX) vs RHP Jorge Lopez (KC)

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Danny Santana
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 
1B Ronald Guzman 
3B Todd Frazier 
LF Scott Heineman 
C Jose Trevino
DH Sherten Apostel 
RF Adolis Garcia 
2B Andy Ibanez 

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

CF Whit Merrifield
LF Alex Gordon
DH Salvador Perez
RF Jorge Soler
3B Maikel Franco
1B Ryan McBroom
SS Matt Reynolds
C Cam Gallagher
2B Humberto Arteaga

Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers

LHP Kolby Allard (starting)
LHP Taylor Hearn
RHP Luis Garcia
RHP Derek Law
RHP Jimmy Herget
RHP Taylor Guerreri
LHP Kyle Bird
RHP Arturo Reyes
LHP James Jones

Around The Clubhouse

Kolby Allard

On starting today:
"I feel really good. Body feels strong, arm feels good. Mentally, I'm in a good place, so I feel really good. I'm ready to get after it."

On taking advantage of opportunities:
"In baseball, opportunities are limited anyway. Any time if you go out there, if you're not playing like you've got a fire under your a**, you're not going about it the right away."

Ronald Guzman

On games starting today:
"I'm very excited. Yesterday, I was like, 'Oh man, we have a game tomorrow,' so I was pretty pumped up about that. I definitely feel ready, I'm definitely hungry. This is the moment I've been waiting for."

Scott Heineman

On what he worked on in the offseason:
"I mainly worked on just being a baseball player. In years past, it was always about how strong can I get, how fast can I get. Obviously, those things are important, they help you in baseball, but this offseason was predicated on what can I do to get more advanced in baseball."

Injury Report

Kyle Gibson (ulcerative colitis)
Ahead of expectations. He has a live bullpen session tomorrow.

Robinson Chirinos (right hamstring strain)
Injured the hamstring in January. He's about a week behind. He will look to get into games next week.

Sam Travis (right hamstring strain)
Injured the hamstring in January. He's about a week behind.

Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)
Re-evaluate after the weekend.

Ariel Jurado (shoulder soreness)
Live bullpen session scheduled for Sunday.

Brock Burke (left shoulder impingement)
Still in rehab program, which is still in the long toss stage. At this point, he's unlikely to start the season. No target date set yet. 

Rangers Manager Chris Woodward Addresses the Media

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: @SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Rangers individual tickets go on sale Friday, March 6th at 9:00 AM CT, EXCEPT for the home opener. Tickets for the home opener are currently available through full or partial season ticket…

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Spring Training: Jordan Lyles is Ready to Build Off Strong Finish

The trio atop the Rangers' starting rotation is getting its expected attention, but Jordan Lyles is ready to do his part as well.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Spring Training: Mike Minor talks rotation and offseason additions

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor talks about the current rotation, as well as the offseason moves that saw the club bring in a veteran presence.

Kade Kistner

Texas Rangers Spring Training: A Closer Look at Demarcus Evans

Only 13 of the 38 pitchers in camp will make the Rangers' Opening Day roster. One who has a legitimate shot of earning one of the bullpen spots is Demarcus Evans.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Schedule Pitchers for First Three Games of Cactus League Play

The Texas Rangers begin Cactus League play on Friday. The pitchers scheduled for the first three games have been announced, with Kolby Allard starting the opener.

Chris Halicke

'That Trophy's a Big Deal'; Rangers' Manager Chris Woodward Speaks on Losing to Astros in 2017 World Series

As a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers' coaching staff in 2017, Rangers manager Chris Woodward shared his thoughts on the recent outrage surrounding the Astros.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Spring Training: Taylor Hearn Looking to Turn the Corner After Unlucky 2019

After a shoulder injury derailed Taylor Hearn's Major League debut in 2019, he's healthy and looking to turn the corner heading into 2020.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Spring Training: Center Field, Not First Base, is Top Priority for Nick Solak

The Texas Rangers are working out Nick Solak at multiple positions this spring to try and find him at-bats. First base hasn't been a position he's worked out at yet.

Chris Halicke

'It's a Beautiful Thing'; Rangers' Players All Feel They Have Something to Prove

When you step into the Rangers clubhouse, veterans and youngsters alike have a chip on their shoulder and feel like they have something to prove.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Spring Training: Todd Frazier Will Help Solidify Third Base

Texas Rangers shortstop spoke highly of what Todd Frazier can bring to the Rangers in 2020.

Chris Halicke