Texas Rangers vs Kansas City Royals: LIVE In-Game Updates, Reaction, Chat, and Community
Chris Halicke
SURPRISE, Ariz. – The Rangers kick off Cactus League play today in Surprise as they take on the Kansas City Royals. Keep up with all the action here, with live in-game updates and reactions. You can also engage in the comments section with questions and comments on the game.
Texas Rangers (0-0) @ Kansas City Royals (0-0)
Friday, February 21, 2020
1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ
Probables:
LHP Kolby Allard (TEX) vs RHP Jorge Lopez (KC)
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
CF Danny Santana
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
1B Ronald Guzman
3B Todd Frazier
LF Scott Heineman
C Jose Trevino
DH Sherten Apostel
RF Adolis Garcia
2B Andy Ibanez
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
CF Whit Merrifield
LF Alex Gordon
DH Salvador Perez
RF Jorge Soler
3B Maikel Franco
1B Ryan McBroom
SS Matt Reynolds
C Cam Gallagher
2B Humberto Arteaga
Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers
LHP Kolby Allard (starting)
LHP Taylor Hearn
RHP Luis Garcia
RHP Derek Law
RHP Jimmy Herget
RHP Taylor Guerreri
LHP Kyle Bird
RHP Arturo Reyes
LHP James Jones
Around The Clubhouse
Kolby Allard
On starting today:
"I feel really good. Body feels strong, arm feels good. Mentally, I'm in a good place, so I feel really good. I'm ready to get after it."
On taking advantage of opportunities:
"In baseball, opportunities are limited anyway. Any time if you go out there, if you're not playing like you've got a fire under your a**, you're not going about it the right away."
Ronald Guzman
On games starting today:
"I'm very excited. Yesterday, I was like, 'Oh man, we have a game tomorrow,' so I was pretty pumped up about that. I definitely feel ready, I'm definitely hungry. This is the moment I've been waiting for."
Scott Heineman
On what he worked on in the offseason:
"I mainly worked on just being a baseball player. In years past, it was always about how strong can I get, how fast can I get. Obviously, those things are important, they help you in baseball, but this offseason was predicated on what can I do to get more advanced in baseball."
Injury Report
Kyle Gibson (ulcerative colitis)
Ahead of expectations. He has a live bullpen session tomorrow.
Robinson Chirinos (right hamstring strain)
Injured the hamstring in January. He's about a week behind. He will look to get into games next week.
Sam Travis (right hamstring strain)
Injured the hamstring in January. He's about a week behind.
Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)
Re-evaluate after the weekend.
Ariel Jurado (shoulder soreness)
Live bullpen session scheduled for Sunday.
Brock Burke (left shoulder impingement)
Still in rehab program, which is still in the long toss stage. At this point, he's unlikely to start the season. No target date set yet.
Rangers Manager Chris Woodward Addresses the Media
Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: @SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke
Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.