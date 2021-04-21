Rangers Starting Lineup vs Angels: Woodward Hoping For Repeat of Success

The Texas Rangers look to repeat success at the plate as they take on two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani.

Texas Rangers (8-9) at Los Angeles Angels (8-6)

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

8:38 PM CT

Angel Stadium | Anaheim, CA

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-0, 4.70 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.93 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels

TV: My13 KCOP

Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa LF David Dahl RF Joey Gallo 1B Nate Lowe 2B Nick Solak DH Willie Calhoun C Jose Trevino CF Adolis García 3B Brock Holt

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

2B David Fletcher 1B Jared Walsh CF Mike Trout LF Justin Upton 3B Jose Rojas DH Albert Pujols SS José Iglesias RF Scott Schebler C Kurt Suzuki

Chris Woodward on Repeating Lineup

Rangers manager Chris Woodward is sending out the same exact lineup from Monday night's 6-4 win. When asked why, his answer was simple.

"We won," Woodward laughed. "I don't know any other way to say it."

The Texas skipper emphasized his satisfaction of how the lineup performed on Monday, especially during the five-run sixth inning. Woodward seldom copies and pastes his previous day lineup. In a season dedicated to growth and development, this move sends a message that production still earns playing time.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.

The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady. Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is about one week away from being fully cleared on the medical front.

Davis is about one week away from being fully cleared on the medical front. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): He should be getting back into game action sometime in May.

He should be getting back into game action sometime in May. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Injured occurred in the first inning of last Monday's loss to Tampa Bay. Guzmán is being evaluated in Arlington. The Rangers should provide an update later in the week.

Injured occurred in the first inning of last Monday's loss to Tampa Bay. Guzmán is being evaluated in Arlington. The Rangers should provide an update later in the week. Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. The Rangers expect Huff to be ready for Opening Day of the minor league season, or shortly thereafter.

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is one week into six weeks of rest, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.

Bush is one week into six weeks of rest, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," and should be getting out of a walking boot soon. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for SI's InsideTheRangers.com.

