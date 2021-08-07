Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Eli White Injury Update

The Texas Rangers look to snap a four-game skid as they take on the Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon.

Texas Rangers (39-71) at Oakland Athletics (62-48)

Saturday, August 7, 2021

3:07 PM CT

Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA

Probables:

TEX: RHP Drew Anderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

OAK: LHP Cole Irvin (7-10, 3.50 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: KNEW 960, KIQI, A's Cast

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3B Yonny Hernandez DH Adolis García 2B Andy Ibáñez RF DJ Peters LF Charlie Culberson C Jose Trevino CF Jason Martin 1B Curtis Terry

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

RF Mark Canha CF Starling Marte 1B Matt Olson DH Jed Lowrie C Yan Gomes 2B Josh Harrison 3B Matt Chapman LF Tony Kemp SS Elvis Andrus

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Dane Dunning (right ankle impingement): Manager Chris Woodward said Dunning's ankle has been bothering him for "a few" starts. The Rangers intend for him to only miss one start, barring any setbacks.

Manager Chris Woodward said Dunning's ankle has been bothering him for "a few" starts. The Rangers intend for him to only miss one start, barring any setbacks. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King is back to 100 percent, according to manager Chris Woodward. King will go out on a rehab assignment this weekend and rejoin the team afterward. The injury has, however, scrapped the team's plan to stretch him out. He'll go back to a relief role for the remainder of the season.

King is back to 100 percent, according to manager Chris Woodward. King will go out on a rehab assignment this weekend and rejoin the team afterward. The injury has, however, scrapped the team's plan to stretch him out. He'll go back to a relief role for the remainder of the season. Eli White (right elbow strain): White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward on Saturday, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for a couple of weeks before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.

Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.

Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined. Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.

Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.

