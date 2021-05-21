Rangers vs Astros: Brock Holt Returns to Starting Lineup
The Texas Rangers have lost nine of their previous 10 games, and now welcome their in-state rivals from Houston to Globe Life Field.
Houston Astros (26-18) at Texas Rangers (19-27)
Friday, May 21, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
HOU: RHP Tyler Ivey (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.32 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KMBE, KLAT1010, KTRH 740
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- LF Willie Calhoun
- 2B Nick Solak
- 1B Nate Lowe
- RF Joey Gallo
- CF Adolis García
- DH David Dahl
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 3B Brock Holt
- C Jose Trevino
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
- 2B Jose Altuve
- LF Michael Brantley
- 3B Alex Bregman
- DH Yordan Alvarez
- 1B Yuli Gurriel
- RF Kyle Tucker
- SS Aledmys Díaz
- C Jason Castro
- CF Myles Straw
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right middle finger contusion): Arihara threw a bullpen session on Monday. The Rangers are currently evaluating him and are still determining the next step in his rehab process.
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.
