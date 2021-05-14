Sports Illustrated home
Rangers vs Astros: Gallo Not in Starting Lineup, Injury Report

Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is missing from Friday night's lineup as Texas tries to even the series with the Houston Astros.
Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is missing from Friday night's lineup as Texas tries to even the series with the Houston Astros.

Texas Rangers (18-21) at Houston Astros (21-17)

Friday, May 14, 2021
7:10 PM CT
Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX
Roof Open

Probables:
TEX: LHP Wes Benjamin (0-1, 4.76 ERA)
vs
HOU: RHP Zack Greinke (2-1, 4.23 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KLAT1010, KTRH 740

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Willie Calhoun
  2. 2B Nick Solak
  3. 1B Nate Lowe
  4. CF Adolis García
  5. DH Khris Davis
  6. RF David Dahl
  7. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  8. 3B Andy Ibáñez
  9. C Jose Trevino

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Robel García
  2. LF Michael Brantley
  3. 3B Alex Bregman
  4. DH Yordan Alvarez
  5. 1B Yuli Gurriel
  6. SS Carlos Correa
  7. RF Kyle Tucker
  8. CF Myles Straw
  9. C Jason Castro

Gallo Missing From Rangers Lineup, Roster Moves

Rangers manager Chris Woodward is keeping right fielder Joey Gallo out of Friday's lineup with a sore left hamstring. It's not thought to be anything serious, and Woodward expects Gallo to be able to return to the lineup on Saturday. The decision to keep Gallo out on Friday was described as "preventative."

The Rangers called up LHP Wes Benjamin from Triple-A Round Rock to start Friday night's game in Houston. To make room on the 26-man roster, outfielder Eli White was optioned to Round Rock.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right middle finger contusion): Arihara received an injection to try to help him pitch through the pain, but after last Saturday's start, the Rangers decided to put him on the IL.
  • Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Chris Woodward was very pleased with how Holt responded to his workouts on Thursday. Woodward said that Holt could be available to return to the active roster when the Rangers come back to Arlington on Monday.

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

  • Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is now out of a walking boot. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

