Rangers vs Astros: Gallo Returns to Starting Lineup, Roster Moves, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers are looking to salvage their series in Houston with a win over the Astros on Saturday night.
Texas Rangers (18-22) at Houston Astros (22-17)
Saturday, May 15, 2021
6:10 PM CT
Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX
Roof Open
Probables:
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (2-2, 3.78 ERA)
vs
HOU: RHP Luis Garcia (0-3, 3.60 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KLAT1010, KTRH 740
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- LF Willie Calhoun
- 2B Nick Solak
- 1B Nate Lowe
- RF Joey Gallo
- CF Adolis García
- DH David Dahl
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- C Jonah Heim
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
- 2B Jose Altuve
- LF Aledmys Díaz
- 3B Alex Bregman
- DH Yordan Alvarez
- 1B Yuli Gurriel
- SS Carlos Correa
- RF Kyle Tucker
- CF Myles Straw
- C Martín Maldonado
Rangers Roster Moves
The Rangers made a few moves ahead of Saturday night's contest with the Astros.
- Rangers select the contract of RHP Hunter Wood from Triple-A Round Rock
- LHP Wes Benjamin optioned to Triple-A Round Rock
- To make room on the 40-man roster, C Jack Kruger was designated for assignment
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right middle finger contusion): Arihara received an injection to try to help him pitch through the pain, but after last Saturday's start, the Rangers decided to put him on the IL. There is no timetable for Arihara's return.
- Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Chris Woodward was very pleased with how Holt responded to his workouts on Thursday. Woodward said that Holt could be available to return to the active roster when the Rangers come back to Arlington on Monday.
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is now out of a walking boot. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.
