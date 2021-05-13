Sports Illustrated home
Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros meet for the first time this season, kicking off the battle for the Silver Boot.
Texas Rangers (18-20) at Houston Astros (20-17)

Thursday, May 13, 2021
7:10 PM CT
Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX
Roof Open

Probables:
TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.50 ERA)
vs
HOU: RHP Cristian Javier (3-1, 2.90 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KLAT1010, KTRH 740

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Willie Calhoun
  2. 2B Nick Solak
  3. 1B Nate Lowe
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. CF Adolis García
  6. DH David Dahl
  7. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  8. 3B Charlie Culberson
  9. C Jose Trevino

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jose Altuve
  2. LF Michael Brantley
  3. 3B Alex Bregman
  4. DH Yordan Alvarez
  5. SS Carlos Correa
  6. RF Kyle Tucker
  7. 1B Aledmys Díaz
  8. CF Myles Straw
  9. C Jason Castro

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right middle finger contusion): Arihara received an injection to try to help him pitch through the pain, but after last Saturday's start, the Rangers decided to put him on the IL.
  • Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): According to manager Chris Woodward, Holt injured the hamstring while running to second base after his game-winning hit against the Boston Red Sox. His timetable remains unclear.

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

  • Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is now out of a walking boot. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

