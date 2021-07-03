Sports Illustrated home
Rangers vs Mariners: Joey Gallo Out Of Starting Lineup, Dennis Santana Recalled

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is out of Saturday's lineup in Seattle against the Mariners.
Author:
Publish date:

Texas Rangers (32-50) at Seattle Mariners (44-39)

Saturday, July 3, 2021
9:10 PM CT
T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA
Roof Open

Probables:
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (3-5, 5.12 ERA)
vs
SEA: LHP Marco Gonzales (1-4, 5.10 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest, MLB Network
Radio: 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. LF Eli White
  3. CF Adolis García
  4. DH Nate Lowe
  5. 1B Andy Ibáñez
  6. 2B Nick Solak
  7. RF David Dahl
  8. C John Hicks
  9. 3B Charlie Culberson

NOTE: Joey Gallo is out of Saturday's lineup, but it is just a day off, per manager Chris Woodward. The Rangers skipper wanted to give Gallo a day off once he had gone a game without hitting a home run.

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

  1. SS J.P. Crawford
  2. RF Mitch Haniger
  3. 3B Kyle Seager
  4. DH Ty France
  5. LF Jake Fraley
  6. 2B Dylan Moore
  7. 1B Jake Bauers
  8. C Tom Murphy
  9. CF Taylor Trammell

Rangers Roster Moves

  • RHP Dennis Santana recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.
  • LHP Wes Benjamin optioned to Round Rock after Friday’s game.
  • RHP Shaun Anderson claimed on waiver by the Baltimore Orioles.

FUN FACT: Dennis Anfernee Santana's father, a huge fan of the NBA, named his son after NBA players Dennis Rodman and Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun was struck with a pitch in the second inning of the June 27 contest with the Kansas City Royals. He underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, but the Rangers haven't decided whether or not Calhoun should be put on the 60-day IL.
  • Jose Trevino (right forearm contusion): Slipped in the bathroom on Tuesday morning. Manager Chris Woodward doesn't foresee an extended stay on the IL for Trevino.

60-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field.
  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff began an injury rehab assignment with the Rookie League Arizona Rangers on June 28 with the opening of the Arizona League season. He is expected to DH for the remainder of the season.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined a minimum of eight months.

