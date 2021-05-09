Rangers vs Mariners: Mother's Day Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers will try to win their third-straight series as they take on the Seattle Mariners on Mother's Day.

Happy Mother's Day!

Seattle Mariners (18-16) at Texas Rangers (17-18)

Sunday, May 9, 2021

1:35 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

SEA: LHP Justus Sheffield (2-2, 4.18 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-2, 3.81 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Radio: 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B Nick Solak 1B Nate Lowe CF Adolis García RF Joey Gallo DH Khris Davis LF Willie Calhoun 3B Charlie Culberson C Jose Trevino

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

SS J.P. Crawford DH Mitch Haniger CF Kyle Lewis 3B Kyle Seager 2B Dylan Moore RF José Marmolejos C Tom Murphy 1B Evan White LF Taylor Trammell

Rangers Roster Move

RHP Kohei Arihara has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a contusion in his right middle finger

OF Eli White has been recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, and will be in uniform on Sunday

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): According to Rangers manager Chris Woodward, Cody's injury is coming along more slowly than initially expected. There is no set prognosis, other than it's going to be "a little while."

Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): According to Rangers president of baseball operations, Davis will be activated either Saturday or Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.

Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Less than an hour before first pitch last Tuesday, the Rangers moved Holt to the IL retroactive to May 3. According to manager Chris Woodward, Holy injured the hamstring while running to second base after his game-winning hit in last Sunday's contest with the Boston Red Sox.

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.

Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.

José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is now out of a walking boot. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

