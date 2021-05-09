Rangers vs Mariners: Mother's Day Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers will try to win their third-straight series as they take on the Seattle Mariners on Mother's Day.
Happy Mother's Day!
Seattle Mariners (18-16) at Texas Rangers (17-18)
Sunday, May 9, 2021
1:35 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
SEA: LHP Justus Sheffield (2-2, 4.18 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-2, 3.81 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest
Radio: 710
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 2B Nick Solak
- 1B Nate Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- RF Joey Gallo
- DH Khris Davis
- LF Willie Calhoun
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- C Jose Trevino
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
- SS J.P. Crawford
- DH Mitch Haniger
- CF Kyle Lewis
- 3B Kyle Seager
- 2B Dylan Moore
- RF José Marmolejos
- C Tom Murphy
- 1B Evan White
- LF Taylor Trammell
Rangers Roster Move
- RHP Kohei Arihara has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a contusion in his right middle finger
- OF Eli White has been recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, and will be in uniform on Sunday
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): According to Rangers manager Chris Woodward, Cody's injury is coming along more slowly than initially expected. There is no set prognosis, other than it's going to be "a little while."
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): According to Rangers president of baseball operations, Davis will be activated either Saturday or Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.
- Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Less than an hour before first pitch last Tuesday, the Rangers moved Holt to the IL retroactive to May 3. According to manager Chris Woodward, Holy injured the hamstring while running to second base after his game-winning hit in last Sunday's contest with the Boston Red Sox.
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is now out of a walking boot. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.
