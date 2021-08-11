Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Rotation Notes, Injury Report

Texas Rangers (39-73) at Seattle Mariners (59-54)

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

9:10 PM CT

T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA

Probables:

TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-10, 5.07 ERA)

vs

SEA: RHP Logan Gilbert (5-3, 4.14 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Radio: 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3B Yonny Hernandez CF Adolis García 1B Nathaniel Lowe 2B Andy Ibáñez C Jonah Heim LF Jason Martin RF DJ Peters DH Curtis Terry

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

SS J.P. Crawford RF Mitch Haniger 3B Kyle Seager 1B Ty France 2B Abraham Toro DH Luis Torrens CF Jarred Kelenic C Tom Murphy LF Dylan Moore

Rotation Notes

•RHP Dane Dunning is on track to return from his short stint on the Injured List. Manager Chris Woodward said on Tuesday that Dunning should start on Friday when the Rangers host Oakland at Globe Life Field.

•RHP Spencer Howard is scheduled to start on Wednesday night in Seattle with LHP Taylor Hearn set to piggyback behind him. However, while nothing is official, Hearn is likely to be built up enough where he can slide into a starting role in the rotation next week. Woodward did not commit to a start for Hearn, but said he should be logging at least 75 pitches, so it looks like he'll take over as the main guy in that particular slot.

Regarding Howard, the Rangers are still deciding how much game action to give him. The pitching coaches are working with Howard on some mechanical issues that might require more work in bullpen sessions instead of in a game.

"We're still working through some things with him," Woodward said. "We're trying to get him as much time with the pitching coaches as possible. I think it's really important. All the side work he does right now is really critical. Innings in-game isn't quite as important as it is for Taylor, [who is already] built up and pitching really well."

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Dane Dunning (right ankle impingement): Manager Chris Woodward confirmed Dunning is on schedule for a return to the rotation when the team comes home on Friday.

Manager Chris Woodward confirmed Dunning is on schedule for a return to the rotation when the team comes home on Friday. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King is scheduled to pitch multiple innings of relief at Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday as part of a rehab assignment. It could be only a one-game stint. The Rangers will evaluate after the outing.

King is scheduled to pitch multiple innings of relief at Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday as part of a rehab assignment. It could be only a one-game stint. The Rangers will evaluate after the outing. Eli White (right elbow strain): White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward on Saturday, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for a couple of weeks before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.

Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.

Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined. Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.

Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule. He started swinging the bat last week, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.

