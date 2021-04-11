Rangers vs Padres Finale: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers look to avoid a sweep by the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
San Diego Padres (6-3) at Texas Rangers (3-5)
Sunday, April 11, 2021
1:35 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
SDP: LHP Adrian Morejon (0-0, 4.50 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-1, 9.00 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
San Diego Padres
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: KWFN, XEMO
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- LF Eli White
- RF Joey Gallo
- DH Nick Solak
- 1B Nate Lowe
- C Jose Trevino
- 2B Charlie Culberson
- 3B Anderson Tejeda
- CF Leody Taveras
San Diego Padres Starting Lineup
- CF Trent Grisham
- 2B Jurickson Profar
- DH Manny Machado
- 1B Eric Hosmer
- RF Wil Myers
- SS Jake Cronenworth
- LF Tommy Pham
- C Victor Caratini
- 3B Ha-Seong Kim
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.
- Matt Bush (right elbow inflammation): The Rangers are in the process of evaluating the severity of the injury. Given his injury history, the Rangers erred on the side of caution in an effort to protect Bush's health.
- Willie Calhoun (left groin strain): Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said last Tuesday Calhoun is "not far off" from heading to the alternate training site to begin the intake testing process. With the way COVID-19 protocols are this season, this is a positive sign that his return is on the horizon. He will not make the trip to Tampa Bay this week.
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is nearly three weeks into a 3-4 week prognosis.
- Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined.
- Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Rangers manager Chris Woodward defined Holt's injury as "not that serious" on Friday. The Rangers expect him to be ready by the end of his time on the IL.
- Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there.
- Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): On Tuesday, Jon Daniels put Rodríguez in a similar timetable as Willie Calhoun, that he's "not far off" from heading to the alternate training site. Rodríguez will also not make the trip to Tampa Bay this week.
60-Day Injured List
- Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): Hernández should be having a follow-up MRI soon. At that point, the next steps will be determined.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery last Wednesday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung had successful surgery nearly two weeks ago, and is back in Arizona undergoing rehab. His estimated recovery time is 6-8 weeks.
- David Dahl (right calf tightness): Rangers manager Chris Woodward originally had Dahl as the DH in Sunday's lineup. Ultimately, the Texas skipper didn't want to risk pushing him.
READ MORE: Dahl Scratched From Sunday's Lineup, Rangers Cautious As Injuries Plague MLB
READ MORE: Kiner-Falefa's Big Night Spoiled in Rangers' 7-4 Loss to Padres
READ MORE: Rangers 'Humbled' After Musgrove No-Hitter, Still Believe in Offensive Mantra
Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for SI's InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.
Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook