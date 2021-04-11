Rangers vs Padres Finale: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to avoid a sweep by the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

San Diego Padres (6-3) at Texas Rangers (3-5)

Sunday, April 11, 2021

1:35 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

SDP: LHP Adrian Morejon (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

San Diego Padres

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa LF Eli White RF Joey Gallo DH Nick Solak 1B Nate Lowe C Jose Trevino 2B Charlie Culberson 3B Anderson Tejeda CF Leody Taveras

San Diego Padres Starting Lineup

CF Trent Grisham 2B Jurickson Profar DH Manny Machado 1B Eric Hosmer RF Wil Myers SS Jake Cronenworth LF Tommy Pham C Victor Caratini 3B Ha-Seong Kim

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.

The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady. Matt Bush (right elbow inflammation): The Rangers are in the process of evaluating the severity of the injury. Given his injury history, the Rangers erred on the side of caution in an effort to protect Bush's health.

The Rangers are in the process of evaluating the severity of the injury. Given his injury history, the Rangers erred on the side of caution in an effort to protect Bush's health. Willie Calhoun (left groin strain): Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said last Tuesday Calhoun is "not far off" from heading to the alternate training site to begin the intake testing process. With the way COVID-19 protocols are this season, this is a positive sign that his return is on the horizon. He will not make the trip to Tampa Bay this week.

Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said last Tuesday Calhoun is "not far off" from heading to the alternate training site to begin the intake testing process. With the way COVID-19 protocols are this season, this is a positive sign that his return is on the horizon. He will not make the trip to Tampa Bay this week. Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is nearly three weeks into a 3-4 week prognosis.

Davis is nearly three weeks into a 3-4 week prognosis. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined.

Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined. Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Rangers manager Chris Woodward defined Holt's injury as "not that serious" on Friday. The Rangers expect him to be ready by the end of his time on the IL.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward defined Holt's injury as "not that serious" on Friday. The Rangers expect him to be ready by the end of his time on the IL. Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there.

Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): On Tuesday, Jon Daniels put Rodríguez in a similar timetable as Willie Calhoun, that he's "not far off" from heading to the alternate training site. Rodríguez will also not make the trip to Tampa Bay this week.

60-Day Injured List

Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): Hernández should be having a follow-up MRI soon. At that point, the next steps will be determined.

Hernández should be having a follow-up MRI soon. At that point, the next steps will be determined. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery last Wednesday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung had successful surgery nearly two weeks ago, and is back in Arizona undergoing rehab. His estimated recovery time is 6-8 weeks.

Jung had successful surgery nearly two weeks ago, and is back in Arizona undergoing rehab. His estimated recovery time is 6-8 weeks. David Dahl (right calf tightness): Rangers manager Chris Woodward originally had Dahl as the DH in Sunday's lineup. Ultimately, the Texas skipper didn't want to risk pushing him.

READ MORE: Dahl Scratched From Sunday's Lineup, Rangers Cautious As Injuries Plague MLB

READ MORE: Kiner-Falefa's Big Night Spoiled in Rangers' 7-4 Loss to Padres

READ MORE: Rangers 'Humbled' After Musgrove No-Hitter, Still Believe in Offensive Mantra

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for SI's InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook