Rangers vs Rays Rubber Match: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Rangers vs Rays Rubber Match: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers are seeking for a win in Sunday's rubber match with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers are seeking for a win in Sunday's rubber match with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay Rays (37-23) at Texas Rangers (23-37)

Sunday, June 6, 2021
1:35 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
TB: RHP Michael Wacha (1-1, 4.63 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (2-4, 4.67 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Tampa Bay Rays
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: WDAE, WMGG/WTMP

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 3B Brock Holt
  2. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  3. 1B Nate Lowe
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. DH Nick Solak
  6. LF Willie Calhoun
  7. 2B Charlie Culberson
  8. CF Jason Martin
  9. C Jonah Heim

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Brandon Lowe
  2. LF Randy Arozarena
  3. 3B Joey Wendle
  4. DH Austin Meadows
  5. 1B Yandy Díaz
  6. SS Taylor Walls
  7. RF Manuel Margot
  8. C Francisco Mejía
  9. CF Brett Phillips

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • David Dahl (left rib cage contusion): Dahl is eligible to return from the Injured List on June 5, but there was no indication during pregame that Dahl would be activated.

60-Day Injured List

  • Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had procedure Thursday morning for repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. The aneurysm was removed and artery repaired. Arihara will have a follow-up visit in about a month with no throwing in the interim.
  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood will not throw for two weeks, and then begin an extensive throwing program. He is expected to be out at least two months.

Rangers Minor League Injuries

  • Justin Foscue (High-A Hickory): Should return in the coming days after dealing with a rib contusion.
  • Josh Jung (Triple-A Round Rock): According to Rangers GM Chris Young, Jung (left foot stress fracture) is between 10 days to two weeks away from being sent to an affiliate and getting back to game action.
  • Joe Palumbo (Triple-A Round Rock): Is not expected to throw for approximately another week due to back strain.
  • Tyler Phillips (Double-A Frisco): Phillips was shut down for a week and will rehab toward return.
  • Yerry Rodriguez (Double-A Frisco): Rodriguez was hit on the right wrist with a line drive eight days ago, but will start for Frisco on Saturday.
  • Alex Speas (Double-A Frisco): Diagnosed with right elbow inflammation…no throwing for at least three more weeks, then will be re-evaluated.
  • Davis Wendzel (Double-A Frisco): Sustained a fracture of hamate bone in left wrist on May 25. His prognosis is about 6 weeks.

