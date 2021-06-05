Rangers vs Rays: Woodward Rolls Out Same Starting Lineup After Win

In an effort to build off Friday night's momentum, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward is sticking with the same group that gave the team their first win after nine straight losses.

Tampa Bay Rays (36-23) at Texas Rangers (23-36)

Saturday, June 5, 2021

3:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

TB: LHP Rich Hill (4-2, 3.32 ERA)

vs

TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (1-1, 3.38 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Tampa Bay Rays

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: WDAE, WMGG/WTMP

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa CF Adolis García DH Khris Davis RF Joey Gallo 2B Nick Solak 1B Nate Lowe 3B Charlie Culberson LF Willie Calhoun C Jose Trevino

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

RF Manuel Margot 1B Yandy Díaz DH Austin Meadows LF Randy Arozarena 2B Brandon Lowe 3B Mike Brosseau SS Taylor Walls C Mike Zunino CF Kevin Kiermaier

Chris Woodward Rolls Out Same Lineup From Friday's Win

Prior to Friday night's 5-4 victory over the Rays, the Rangers had lost nine straight games. Now that the Rangers are back in the win column, manager Chris Woodward is sticking with the same group of nine hitters in an attempt to remain in the win column.

"We hadn't won a game in over a week," Woodward said with a smile. "It was a left-handed pitcher. The way we swung the bat, especially the lefties. I thought Willie [Calhoun]'s at-bats were really good. Nate Lowe's were good, and obviously Joey [Gallo] as well. I liked what I saw from all the righties, so there was no reason to change it."

Not only are the Rays sending another southpaw to the mound, it's one the Rangers have already seen this season and had success against.

In the final game of the four-game series in Tampa Bay near the beginning of the season, the Rangers booted Rich Hill in the fifth inning, but not before racking up four runs on seven hits, including a pair of home runs by Nick Solak and Charlie Culberson, who are in Saturday's lineup.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

David Dahl (left rib cage contusion): Dahl is eligible to return from the Injured List on June 5, but there was no indication during pregame that Dahl would be activated.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had procedure Thursday morning for repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. The aneurysm was removed and artery repaired. Arihara will have a follow-up visit in about a month with no throwing in the interim.

Arihara had procedure Thursday morning for repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. The aneurysm was removed and artery repaired. Arihara will have a follow-up visit in about a month with no throwing in the interim. Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.

Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.

What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.

Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood will not throw for two weeks, and then begin an extensive throwing program. He is expected to be out at least two months.

Rangers Minor League Injuries

Justin Foscue (High-A Hickory): Should return in the coming days after dealing with a rib contusion.

Should return in the coming days after dealing with a rib contusion. Josh Jung (Triple-A Round Rock): According to Rangers GM Chris Young, Jung (left foot stress fracture) is between 10 days to two weeks away from being sent to an affiliate and getting back to game action.

According to Rangers GM Chris Young, Jung (left foot stress fracture) is between 10 days to two weeks away from being sent to an affiliate and getting back to game action. Joe Palumbo (Triple-A Round Rock): Is not expected to throw for approximately another week due to back strain.

Is not expected to throw for approximately another week due to back strain. Tyler Phillips (Double-A Frisco): Phillips was shut down for a week and will rehab toward return.

Phillips was shut down for a week and will rehab toward return. Yerry Rodriguez (Double-A Frisco): Rodriguez was hit on the right wrist with a line drive eight days ago, but will start for Frisco on Saturday.

Rodriguez was hit on the right wrist with a line drive eight days ago, but will start for Frisco on Saturday. Alex Speas (Double-A Frisco): Diagnosed with right elbow inflammation…no throwing for at least three more weeks, then will be re-evaluated.

Diagnosed with right elbow inflammation…no throwing for at least three more weeks, then will be re-evaluated. Davis Wendzel (Double-A Frisco): Sustained a fracture of hamate bone in left wrist on May 25. His prognosis is about 6 weeks.

