Rangers vs Royals LIVE: Starting Lineups, Pitching Tandems, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to avoid the sweep against the Kansas City Royals on Easter Sunday.

Texas Rangers (0-2) at Kansas City Royals (2-0)

Sunday, April 4, 2021

1:10 PM CT

Kauffman Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Forecast: High 81°F, Sunny

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

KC: RHP Brady Singer (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Kansas City Royals

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa LF David Dahl RF Joey Gallo DH Nate Lowe 2B Nick Solak 1B Ronald Guzmán 3B Brock Holt C Jonah Heim CF Leody Taveras

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

2B Whit Merrifield LF Andrew Benintendi 1B Carlos Santana C Salvador Perez DH Jorge Soler CF Michael A. Taylor RF Kyle Isbel 3B Hanser Alberto SS Nicky Lopez

Rangers Pitching Tandem

On Sunday, the Rangers will deploy one of their pitching tandems for the first time this season. Jordan Lyles will get the start for the Rangers, and will be followed by Wes Benjamin.

In the tandem set up, both pitchers will be limited in some capacity, whether it's by a pitch count, innings limit, or times through the opposing batting order. Manager Chris Woodward did indicate that Lyles may get a bit of a longer leash because of 1) his ability to pitch unlimited innings; 2) how much the Rangers have had to utilize the bullpen in the first two games of the season.

Woodward also indicated that the game situation could dictate how Lyles and Benjamin are deployed. If he feels a "bridge pitcher" is needed between the two for an inning, Woodward can do that to help save the bullpen as well.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.

The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady. Willie Calhoun (left groin strain): Logged nine at-bats in a simulated game on Sunday in Surprise, and will continue to DH in camp games in the coming days.

Logged nine at-bats in a simulated game on Sunday in Surprise, and will continue to DH in camp games in the coming days. Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is over a week into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity.

Davis is over a week into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined.

Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined. Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there.

Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there. Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin has been able to get back into game action with three Cactus League appearances. He is about one week behind Opening Day.

Martin has been able to get back into game action with three Cactus League appearances. He is about one week behind Opening Day. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez threw a live BP on Monday and is progressing well. He will not likely be ready until mid-April.

60-Day Injured List

Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI next week, at which point next steps will be determined.

Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI next week, at which point next steps will be determined. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung had successful surgery last Monday, and is back in Arizona beginning his rehab. His estimated recovery time is 6-8 weeks.

READ MORE: 'We Can't Defend Walks': Rangers Pen Spoils Arihara Debut Loss to Royals

READ MORE: Rangers Monday Home Opener: What You Need To Know

READ MORE: Charlie Culberson: The First Rangers 'Avenger'

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook