Rangers vs Tigers Rubber Match: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers face off on Wednesday afternoon with the series on the line at Globe Life Field.
Detroit Tigers (39-47) at Texas Rangers (34-52)
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
1:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
DET: RHP Casey Mize (5-5, 3.55 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (6-0, 1.98 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Detroit Tigers
TV: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Eli White
- 1B Nate Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- RF Joey Gallo
- DH John Hicks
- C Jonah Heim
- LF David Dahl
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 3B Charlie Culberson
Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup
- CF Akil Baddoo
- 1B Jonathan Schoop
- LF Robbie Grossman
- DH Eric Haase
- 3B Jeimer Candelario
- RF Nomar Mazara
- SS Zack Short
- 2B Harold Castro
- C Jake Rogers
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun was struck with a pitch in the second inning of the June 27 contest with the Kansas City Royals. He underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, but the Rangers haven't decided whether or not Calhoun should be put on the 60-day IL.
- Jose Trevino (right forearm contusion): Slipped in the bathroom in Oakland last week. Trevino is swinging a bat, but is not quite at full strength. Manager Chris Woodward said Wednesday he doesn't foresee Trevino being activated from the Injured List before the All-Star break.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. There has been no indication yet of when Bush might return. The All-Star break is the soonest he was expected to come back.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff began an injury rehab assignment with the Rookie League Arizona Rangers on June 28 with the opening of the Arizona League season. He is expected to DH for the remainder of the season.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined a minimum of eight months.
