Spring Training (2/27/20): Texas Rangers vs Chicago Cubs Pre-Game Notes

Chris Halicke

After winning their first two games in the Cactus League, the Texas Rangers have dropped three straight. They look to bounce back today in Surprise against the Chicago Cubs. 

Chicago Cubs (3-2) @ Texas Rangers (2-3)

Thursday, February 27, 2020
1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:
CHC: RHP Colin Rea (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Tyler Phillips (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Elvis Andrus
CF Nick Solak
RF Joey Gallo
3B Todd Frazier
2B Rougned Odor
1B Greg Bird
C Sam Huff
LF Adolis Garcia
DH Henry Ramos

Chicago Cubs Starting Lineup

CF Ian Happ
3B David Bote
LF Kyle Schwarber
C Josh Phegley
2B Daniel Descalso
SS Nico Hoerner
1B Hernan Perez
RF Ian Miller
DH P.J. Higgins

Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers

RHP Tyler Phillips (starting)
RHP Ariel Jurado
RHP Luke Farrell
RHP Luis Garcia
LHP Kyle Bird
RHP Derek Law

Injury Report

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)
Scheduled to have arthroscopic shoulder surgery Friday in Arlington. Will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury, which was announced by the club Monday morning.

Robinson Chirinos (right hamstring strain)
He's been catching bullpen sessions and live BP's. Taking it slow with Chirinos, being cautious. "Shouldn't be an issue," per Jon Daniels.

Shin-Soo Choo (left oblique tightness)
Choo's oblique has improved, but is currently under the weather. He is expected to play on Friday.

Sam Travis (right hamstring strain)
Expected to be game ready by March 1st.

Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)
Started throwing program on Tuesday. 

Rangers Notes

  • Nick Solak is getting his second start in center field. He's trying to earn at-bats any way he can. If he can show that he an handle the demand of playing center field, it will drastically increase his chances of getting at-bats. 
  • Greg Bird is starting at first base, continuing the trend of trading off every other day with Ronald Guzman. This may be the fiercest position competition in camp.
  • Rangers starter Tyler Phillips is making his Cactus League debut. In 2019, he was the Rangers' No. 17 prospect on MLB Pipeline. He went a combined 9-11 with a 3.71 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP with Single-A Down East and Double-A Frisco in 2019. 

