Spring Training (3/2/20): Texas Rangers vs Cleveland Indians Pre-Game Notes

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers host the Cleveland Indians from Surprise Stadium on Monday. Here's everything to get you ready for first pitch.

Cleveland Indians (3-7) @ Texas Rangers (5-4)

Monday, March 2, 2020
1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)
Camelback Ranch | Glendale, AZ

Probables:
CLE: RHP Eli Morgan (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
Radio: MLB.com

Cleveland Indians
Radio: MLB.com

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

RF Shin-Soo Choo
SS Elvis Andrus
CF Danny Santana
3B Todd Frazier
LF Willie Calhoun
2B Rougned Odor
DH Robinson Chirinos
1B Ronald Guzman
C Tim Federowicz

Cleveland Indians Starting Lineup

CF Delino Deshields
LF Jake Bauers
RF Jordan Luplow
DH Franmill Reyes
C Roberto Perez
2B Mike Freeman
1B Bobby Bradley
3B Nolan Jones
SS Ernie Clement

Injury Report

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)
Burke had successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery this past Friday in Arlington. He will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury, which was announced by the club last Monday morning.

Jose Trevino (right index finger - hairline fracture)
The team announced that after further evaluation, Jose Trevino's finger has a hairline fracture after getting hit with a foul tip in last Monday's game against Cincinnati. He will be sidelined for at least two weeks.

Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)
Started throwing program last Tuesday.

Rangers Notes

  • Rangers starter Kyle Gibson is now the third projected starter to make his spring debut in the past few days. In regards to his health, the team had the plan to treat Gibson with caution at the outset of spring training. Him making a start today is a very good sign for the new Ranger.
  • Robinson Chirinos has been nursing a minor hamstring injury, but is making his debut today as the Rangers designated hitter. While he's not catching, it's noteworthy and also encouraging to see him getting in the Texas lineup today.
  • The Rangers are rolling out a decent number of projected starters for Opening Day in today's lineup. Everyone except Tim Federowicz and maybe Ronald Guzman are expected to be in the Rangers' Opening Day lineup. Guzman is battling Greg Bird for the first base job in camp. 
  • Former Ranger Delino Deshields is leading off and playing center field for the Indians. Deshields was traded to Cleveland as part of the package that made Corey Kluber a Texas Ranger. This is the first time the Rangers are seeing Deshields since trading him in December.

