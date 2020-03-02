Spring Training (3/2/20): Texas Rangers vs Cleveland Indians Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers host the Cleveland Indians from Surprise Stadium on Monday. Here's everything to get you ready for first pitch.

Cleveland Indians (3-7) @ Texas Rangers (5-4)

Monday, March 2, 2020

1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)

Camelback Ranch | Glendale, AZ

Probables:

CLE: RHP Eli Morgan (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

Radio: MLB.com

Cleveland Indians

Radio: MLB.com

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

RF Shin-Soo Choo

SS Elvis Andrus

CF Danny Santana

3B Todd Frazier

LF Willie Calhoun

2B Rougned Odor

DH Robinson Chirinos

1B Ronald Guzman

C Tim Federowicz

Cleveland Indians Starting Lineup

CF Delino Deshields

LF Jake Bauers

RF Jordan Luplow

DH Franmill Reyes

C Roberto Perez

2B Mike Freeman

1B Bobby Bradley

3B Nolan Jones

SS Ernie Clement

Injury Report

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)

Burke had successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery this past Friday in Arlington. He will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury, which was announced by the club last Monday morning.

Jose Trevino (right index finger - hairline fracture)

The team announced that after further evaluation, Jose Trevino's finger has a hairline fracture after getting hit with a foul tip in last Monday's game against Cincinnati. He will be sidelined for at least two weeks.

Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)

Started throwing program last Tuesday.

Rangers Notes

Rangers starter Kyle Gibson is now the third projected starter to make his spring debut in the past few days. In regards to his health, the team had the plan to treat Gibson with caution at the outset of spring training. Him making a start today is a very good sign for the new Ranger.

Robinson Chirinos has been nursing a minor hamstring injury, but is making his debut today as the Rangers designated hitter. While he's not catching, it's noteworthy and also encouraging to see him getting in the Texas lineup today.

The Rangers are rolling out a decent number of projected starters for Opening Day in today's lineup. Everyone except Tim Federowicz and maybe Ronald Guzman are expected to be in the Rangers' Opening Day lineup. Guzman is battling Greg Bird for the first base job in camp.

Former Ranger Delino Deshields is leading off and playing center field for the Indians. Deshields was traded to Cleveland as part of the package that made Corey Kluber a Texas Ranger. This is the first time the Rangers are seeing Deshields since trading him in December.

