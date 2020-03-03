Inside The Rangers
Spring Training (3/3/20): Texas Rangers vs San Francisco Giants Pre-Game Notes

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers travel to Scottsdale to take on the San Francisco Giants in their next game of the spring. Here's everything to get you ready for first pitch. 

Texas Rangers (6-4) @ San Francisco Giants (6-4) 

Tuesday, March 3, 2020
1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)
Scottsdale Stadium | Scottsdale, AZ

Probables:
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
SF: RHP Logan Webb (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
Radio: MLB.com

San Francisco Giants
Radio: MLB.com

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Nick Solak
LF Willie Calhoun
RF Joey Gallo
1B Greg Bird
SS Matt Duffy
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
DH Adolis Garcia
C Blake Swihart
2B Anderson Tejeda

San Francisco Giants Starting Lineup

SS Brandon Crawford
3B Evan Longoria
1B Brandon Belt
C Buster Posey
RF Mike Yastrzemski
LF Steven Duggar
DH Wilmer Flores
2B Yolmer Sanchez
CF Billy Hamilton

Injury Report

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)
Burke had successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery this past Friday in Arlington. He will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury, which was announced by the club last Monday morning.

Jose Trevino (right index finger - hairline fracture)
The team announced that after further evaluation, Jose Trevino's finger has a hairline fracture after getting hit with a foul tip in last Monday's game against Cincinnati. He will be sidelined for at least two weeks.

Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)
Started throwing program last Tuesday.

Rangers Notes

  • Jordan Lyles is making his Rangers debut today, leaving Mike Minor the only of the five projected Rangers starters yet to make a Cactus League appearance. Minor is set to start on Thursday against the Diamondbacks. 

