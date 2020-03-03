Spring Training (3/3/20): Texas Rangers vs San Francisco Giants Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers travel to Scottsdale to take on the San Francisco Giants in their next game of the spring. Here's everything to get you ready for first pitch.

Texas Rangers (6-4) @ San Francisco Giants (6-4)

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)

Scottsdale Stadium | Scottsdale, AZ

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

SF: RHP Logan Webb (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

Radio: MLB.com

San Francisco Giants

Radio: MLB.com

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Nick Solak

LF Willie Calhoun

RF Joey Gallo

1B Greg Bird

SS Matt Duffy

3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa

DH Adolis Garcia

C Blake Swihart

2B Anderson Tejeda



San Francisco Giants Starting Lineup

SS Brandon Crawford

3B Evan Longoria

1B Brandon Belt

C Buster Posey

RF Mike Yastrzemski

LF Steven Duggar

DH Wilmer Flores

2B Yolmer Sanchez

CF Billy Hamilton

Injury Report

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)

Burke had successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery this past Friday in Arlington. He will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury, which was announced by the club last Monday morning.

Jose Trevino (right index finger - hairline fracture)

The team announced that after further evaluation, Jose Trevino's finger has a hairline fracture after getting hit with a foul tip in last Monday's game against Cincinnati. He will be sidelined for at least two weeks.

Yohander Mendez (shoulder inflammation)

Started throwing program last Tuesday.

Rangers Notes

Jordan Lyles is making his Rangers debut today, leaving Mike Minor the only of the five projected Rangers starters yet to make a Cactus League appearance. Minor is set to start on Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

