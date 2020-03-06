Spring Training (3/6/20): Texas Rangers vs San Diego Padres Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers travel to Peoria to take on the San Diego Padres in their first night game of the spring. Here's everything you need to get you ready for first pitch.

Texas Rangers (9-5) @ San Diego Padres (10-2)

Friday, March 6, 2020

6:40 PM MT (7:40 PM CT)

Peoria Stadium | Peoria, AZ

Probables:

TEX: RHP Corey Kluber (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

vs

SD: RHP Zach Davies (1-0, 2.25 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

San Diego Padres

Radio: KWFN

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

DH Shin-Soo Choo

SS Elvis Andrus

RF Joey Gallo

3B Todd Frazier

LF Willie Calhoun

2B Rougned Odor

C Robinson Chirinos

1B Greg Bird

CF Nick Solak

San Diego Padres Starting Lineup

CF Trent Grisham

DH Tommy Pham

3B Manny Machado

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Jurickson Profar

RF Wil Myers

LF Josh Naylor

C Austin Hedges

SS Gabriel Arias

Injury Report

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)

Burke had successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery last week in Arlington. He will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury.

Jose Trevino (right index finger - hairline fracture)

The team announced that after further evaluation, Jose Trevino's finger has a hairline fracture after getting hit with a foul tip in a game against Cincinnati earlier this spring. He will be re-evaluated on March 16th to see how much longer he will be out. His original prognosis was two weeks.

Joe Palumbo (right heel inflammation)

LHP Joe Palumbo was scratched from Thursday's game in Mesa against the Cubs, where he was scheduled to start. It's believed to be from new shoes he was wearing, but they're just being cautious with him.

Juan Nicasio (back tightness)

His back tightened up on him while warming up in Monday's game against the Giants. There is no timetable currently for him.

Rangers Notes

Minus Danny Santana and maybe Ronald Guzman, today's lineup could be a good glimpse at what the Rangers' lineup could look like on Opening Day in Seattle. Chris Woodward has already confirmed that Choo, Andrus, and Gallo are the planned top-third of the lineup to start the season, in that order.

The Rangers have stilled not announced an Opening Day starter yet, so we could potentially be seeing the Rangers' starter on Opening Day as well. Kluber is making his second start of the spring. His first start went pretty well, especially with how he danced out of a jam in the first inning. Most importantly, his stuff and velocity looked good, so that's what we should keep an eye on tonight.

Rangers individual game tickets are now on sale. For more information, we've got you covered here.

