Spring Training (3/7/20): Rangers vs Brewers Pre-Game Notes; Rangers Latest Roster Moves

Kyle Gibson takes the ball for the Texas Rangers as they travel to Phoenix to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Cactus League action. Here's everything to get you ready for first pitch from Phoenix.

Texas Rangers (9-6) @ Milwaukee Brewers (7-4)

Saturday, March 7, 2020

1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)

American Family Fields of Phoenix | Phoenix, AZ

Probables:

TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

MIL: RHP Brett Anderson (1-1, 3.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest Plus

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Milwaukee Brewers

TV: FOX Sports Wisconsin

Radio: WTMJ, MIL Radio

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

RF Leody Taveras

3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa

CF Danny Santana

1B Ronald Guzman

SS Matt Duffy

LF Rob Refsnyder

DH Sam Travis

2B Andy Ibanez

C Jeff Mathis

Milwaukee Brewers Starting Lineup

3B Eric Sogard

SS Orlando Arcia

DH Logan Morrison

C Manny Pina

RF Ben Gamel

1B David Freitas

CF Keon Broxton

2B Ronny Rodriguez

LF Mark Mathias

Injury Report

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)

Burke had successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery last week in Arlington. He will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury.

Jose Trevino (right index finger - hairline fracture)

The team announced that after further evaluation, Jose Trevino's finger has a hairline fracture after getting hit with a foul tip in a game against Cincinnati earlier this spring. He will be re-evaluated on March 16th to see how much longer he will be out. His original prognosis was two weeks.

Joe Palumbo (right heel inflammation)

LHP Joe Palumbo was scratched from Thursday's game in Mesa against the Cubs, where he was scheduled to start. It's believed to be from new shoes he was wearing, but they're just being cautious with him.

Juan Nicasio (back tightness)

His back tightened up on him while warming up in Monday's game against the Giants. There is no timetable currently for him.

Texas Rangers Roster Moves

The Rangers have announced a flurry of roster moves, cutting the number of players in Major League camp down to 55 players.

The following movies were made on Friday:

Ariel Jurado optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

Kyle Cody, Tyler Phillips, Anderson Tejeda optioned to Double-A Frisco.

Jason Bahr, Kyle Bird, Tim Dillard, Ian Gibaut, Taylor Guerreri, Wei-Chieh Huang, Sam Huff, Arturo Reyes have been reassigned to Minor League camp.

On Saturday morning, the Rangers announced that Henry Ramos has also been reassigned to Minor League camp.

The Major League roster has to get down to 40 before the team breaks camp and heads back to Arlington. A spot on the 40-man roster will be opened up when the team puts Brock Burke on the 60-day Injured List, so that could pave the way for a non-roster invitee to make the Opening Day roster without a subsequent move being necessary.

