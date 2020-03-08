Spring Training (3/8/20): Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Dodgers Pre-Game Notes
Chris Halicke
The Texas Rangers look to build off their 11-2 win over the Brewers when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Surprise. Here's everything you need to get you ready for first pitch from Arizona.
Los Angeles Dodgers (8-6) @ Texas Rangers (10-6)
Sunday, March 8, 2020
1:05 PM MT (3:05 PM CT)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ
Probables:
LAD: LHP Julio Urias (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (0-0, 9.00 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: TXA-21
Radio: 105.3 The Fan
Los Angeles Dodgers
TV: SportsNet LA
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
DH Shin-Soo Choo
SS Elvis Andrus
LF Willie Calhoun
RF Joey Gallo
3B Todd Frazier
CF Danny Santana
2B Rougned Odor
1B Greg Bird
C Tim Federowicz
Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Lineup
CF A.J. Pollock
1B Cody Bellinger
LF Enrique Hernandez
SS Corey Seager
3B Edwin Rios
C Will Smith
2B Gavin Lux
RF Cody Thomas
DH Zach McKinstry
Injury Report
Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)
Burke had successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery on February 28th in Arlington. He will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury.
Jose Trevino (right index finger - hairline fracture)
The team announced that after further evaluation, Jose Trevino's finger has a hairline fracture after getting hit with a foul tip in a game against Cincinnati earlier this spring. He will be re-evaluated on March 16th to see how much longer he will be out. His original prognosis was two weeks.
Joe Palumbo (right heel inflammation)
He was scratched from last Thursday's game in Mesa against the Cubs, where he was scheduled to start. It's believed to be from new shoes he was wearing, but they're just being cautious with him.
Juan Nicasio (back tightness)
His back tightened up on him while warming up in last Monday's game against the Giants. There is no timetable currently for him.
Rangers Notes
- Today's first pitch is at 3:05 PM CT instead of the 2:05 PM CT because of the switch over to Daylight Savings Time, which the majority of the state of Arizona does not recognize. DFW time is now two hours behind Phoenix time.
- Today's lineup features a lot of the Rangers "A" players, as it did on Friday night against the Padres. Joey Gallo, who is slated to hit third in the Rangers' lineup when the season starts, is hitting clean-up today while Willie Calhoun is bumped up to the 3-hole. Danny Santana is also now in this "A" lineup instead of Nick Solak.
- Jordan Lyles is starting his second game of the spring. Lyles pitched three innings last Tuesday against the Giants, allowing three runs on three hits. He allowed one walk and a home run, while striking out three San Francisco hitters.
