Spring Training (3/8/20): Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Dodgers Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers look to build off their 11-2 win over the Brewers when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Surprise. Here's everything you need to get you ready for first pitch from Arizona.

Los Angeles Dodgers (8-6) @ Texas Rangers (10-6)

Sunday, March 8, 2020

1:05 PM MT (3:05 PM CT)

Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:

LAD: LHP Julio Urias (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: TXA-21

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Los Angeles Dodgers

TV: SportsNet LA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

DH Shin-Soo Choo

SS Elvis Andrus

LF Willie Calhoun

RF Joey Gallo

3B Todd Frazier

CF Danny Santana

2B Rougned Odor

1B Greg Bird

C Tim Federowicz

Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Lineup

CF A.J. Pollock

1B Cody Bellinger

LF Enrique Hernandez

SS Corey Seager

3B Edwin Rios

C Will Smith

2B Gavin Lux

RF Cody Thomas

DH Zach McKinstry

Injury Report

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)

Burke had successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery on February 28th in Arlington. He will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury.

Jose Trevino (right index finger - hairline fracture)

The team announced that after further evaluation, Jose Trevino's finger has a hairline fracture after getting hit with a foul tip in a game against Cincinnati earlier this spring. He will be re-evaluated on March 16th to see how much longer he will be out. His original prognosis was two weeks.

Joe Palumbo (right heel inflammation)

He was scratched from last Thursday's game in Mesa against the Cubs, where he was scheduled to start. It's believed to be from new shoes he was wearing, but they're just being cautious with him.

Juan Nicasio (back tightness)

His back tightened up on him while warming up in last Monday's game against the Giants. There is no timetable currently for him.

Rangers Notes

Today's first pitch is at 3:05 PM CT instead of the 2:05 PM CT because of the switch over to Daylight Savings Time, which the majority of the state of Arizona does not recognize. DFW time is now two hours behind Phoenix time.

Today's lineup features a lot of the Rangers "A" players, as it did on Friday night against the Padres. Joey Gallo, who is slated to hit third in the Rangers' lineup when the season starts, is hitting clean-up today while Willie Calhoun is bumped up to the 3-hole. Danny Santana is also now in this "A" lineup instead of Nick Solak.

Jordan Lyles is starting his second game of the spring. Lyles pitched three innings last Tuesday against the Giants, allowing three runs on three hits. He allowed one walk and a home run, while striking out three San Francisco hitters.

