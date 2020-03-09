Spring Training (3/9/20): Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers play their second night game of the spring as they host the Oakland Athletics at Surprise Stadium. Here's everything you need to get you ready for first pitch.

Oakland Athletics (12-7) @ Texas Rangers (11-6)

Monday, March 9, 2020

6:05 PM MT (8:05 PM CT)

Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:

OAK: RHP Chris Bassitt (1-1, 6.00 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Jonathan Hernandez (1-0, 3.86 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest, MLB Network

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Oakland Athletics

TV: MLB Network

Radio: A's Cast

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

RF Shin-Soo Choo

SS Elvis Andrus

CF Danny Santana

DH Joey Gallo

2B Rougned Odor

3B Todd Frazier

1B Ronald Guzman

LF Nick Solak

C Nick Ciuffo

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

2B Jorge Mateo

LF Tony Kemp

CF Ramon Laureano

DH Seth Brown

RF Chad Pinder

C Sean Murphy

1B Vimael Machin

3B Nate Orf

SS Nick Allen

Injury Report

Willie Calhoun (fractured jaw)

Calhoun was struck by a 95-mph fastball in his first at-bat against the Dodgers on Sunday. He was flown via helicopter to a local Phoenix hospital for further evaluation, which diagnosed his fractured jaw. Further updates are expected to be announced on Monday. His timetable is unclear at this moment.

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)

Burke had successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery on February 28th in Arlington. He will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury.

Jose Trevino (right index finger - hairline fracture)

The team announced that after further evaluation, Jose Trevino's finger has a hairline fracture after getting hit with a foul tip in a game against Cincinnati earlier this spring. He will be re-evaluated on March 16th to see how much longer he will be out. His original prognosis was two weeks.

Joe Palumbo (right heel inflammation)

He was scratched from last Thursday's game in Mesa against the Cubs, where he was scheduled to start. He is scheduled to pitch two innings in a simulated game on Wednesday

Juan Nicasio (back tightness)

His back tightened up on him while warming up in last Monday's game against the Giants. He has been cleared to throw.

Rangers Notes

RHP Lance Lynn was originally slated to start this game, but will pitch a five-inning, 80-pitch simulated game on Monday.

LHP Mike Minor is penciled in to start on Tuesday at Camelback Ranch against the White Sox. RHP Luke Farrell will start on Wednesday at Surprise Stadium against the Giants, while RHP Corey Kluber is scheduled to pitch a simulated game that morning.

Willie Calhoun is having surgery on Monday after suffering a fractured jaw in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

MLB will join the NHL and NBA in closing clubhouses to the media due to fear over the spread of the Coronavirus.

