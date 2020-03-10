Inside The Rangers
Spring Training (3/10/20): Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox Pre-Game Notes

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back against the White Sox after falling to the Athletics on Monday night. Here's everything to get you ready for first pitch from Glendale. 

Texas Rangers (11-7) @ Chicago White Sox (10-6)

Tuesday, March 10, 2020
1:05 PM MT (3:05 PM CT)
Camelback Ranch | Glendale, AZ

Probables:
TEX: LHP Mike Minor (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
CWS: RHP Michael Kopech (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
Radio: MLB.com

Chicago White Sox
TV: MLB.com
Radio: WGN

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Eli White
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
1B Greg Bird
DH Rob Refsnyder
3B Matt Duffy
RF Scott Heineman
LF Adolis Garcia
2B Yadiel Rivera
C Jeff Mathis

Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup

SS Tim Anderson
3B Yoan Moncada
1B Jose Abreu
C Yasmani Grandal
LF Eloy Jimenez
DH Andrew Vaughn
CF Luis Robert
2B Leury Garcia
RF Adam Engel

Injury Report

Willie Calhoun (fractured jaw)
Calhoun was struck by a 95-mph fastball in his first at-bat against the Dodgers on Sunday. He was flown via helicopter to a local Phoenix hospital for further evaluation, which diagnosed his fractured jaw. He had surgery on Monday, where a plate was inserted to stabilize the fracture. He will be re-evaluated for two weeks. 

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)
Burke had successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery on February 28th in Arlington. He will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury.

Jose Trevino (right index finger - hairline fracture)
The team announced that after further evaluation, Jose Trevino's finger has a hairline fracture after getting hit with a foul tip in a game against Cincinnati earlier this spring. He will be re-evaluated on March 16th to see how much longer he will be out. His original prognosis was two weeks.

Joe Palumbo (right heel inflammation)
He was scratched from last Thursday's game in Mesa against the Cubs, where he was scheduled to start. He is scheduled to pitch two innings in a simulated game on Wednesday.

Rangers Notes

  • RHP Luke Farrell will start on Wednesday at Surprise Stadium against the Giants, while RHP Corey Kluber is scheduled to pitch a simulated game that morning.
  • Todd Frazier will start taking ground balls at first base this week, which adds more intrigue to the Rangers' competition at first base.
  • MLB will join the NHL, NBA, and MLS in closing clubhouses to the media due to fear over the spread of the Coronavirus. The four leagues released a joint statement on Monday evening. 

