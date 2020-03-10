Spring Training (3/10/20): Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back against the White Sox after falling to the Athletics on Monday night. Here's everything to get you ready for first pitch from Glendale.

Texas Rangers (11-7) @ Chicago White Sox (10-6)

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

1:05 PM MT (3:05 PM CT)

Camelback Ranch | Glendale, AZ

Probables:

TEX: LHP Mike Minor (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

CWS: RHP Michael Kopech (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

Radio: MLB.com

Chicago White Sox

TV: MLB.com

Radio: WGN

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Eli White

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

1B Greg Bird

DH Rob Refsnyder

3B Matt Duffy

RF Scott Heineman

LF Adolis Garcia

2B Yadiel Rivera

C Jeff Mathis

Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup

SS Tim Anderson

3B Yoan Moncada

1B Jose Abreu

C Yasmani Grandal

LF Eloy Jimenez

DH Andrew Vaughn

CF Luis Robert

2B Leury Garcia

RF Adam Engel

Injury Report

Willie Calhoun (fractured jaw)

Calhoun was struck by a 95-mph fastball in his first at-bat against the Dodgers on Sunday. He was flown via helicopter to a local Phoenix hospital for further evaluation, which diagnosed his fractured jaw. He had surgery on Monday, where a plate was inserted to stabilize the fracture. He will be re-evaluated for two weeks.

Brock Burke (torn/frayed labrum in left shoulder)

Burke had successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery on February 28th in Arlington. He will miss entire 2020 season. READ MORE on Brock Burke's injury.

Jose Trevino (right index finger - hairline fracture)

The team announced that after further evaluation, Jose Trevino's finger has a hairline fracture after getting hit with a foul tip in a game against Cincinnati earlier this spring. He will be re-evaluated on March 16th to see how much longer he will be out. His original prognosis was two weeks.

Joe Palumbo (right heel inflammation)

He was scratched from last Thursday's game in Mesa against the Cubs, where he was scheduled to start. He is scheduled to pitch two innings in a simulated game on Wednesday.

Rangers Notes

RHP Luke Farrell will start on Wednesday at Surprise Stadium against the Giants, while RHP Corey Kluber is scheduled to pitch a simulated game that morning.

Todd Frazier will start taking ground balls at first base this week, which adds more intrigue to the Rangers' competition at first base.

MLB will join the NHL, NBA, and MLS in closing clubhouses to the media due to fear over the spread of the Coronavirus. The four leagues released a joint statement on Monday evening.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.