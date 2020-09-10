SI.com
Inside The Rangers
Taveras' Steal of Home Highlights Rangers 7-3 Win Over Angels

Chris Halicke

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers seem to like playing the Los Angeles Angels this year. 

With Wednesday night's 7-3 victory over the Angels, the Rangers are 5-0 against their division rivals. Wednesday night also gives the Rangers their first series win since they won two of three games in Colorado on August 14-16.

The highlight of the game came when the Rangers pulled off a double steal in the their five-run fifth inning. Isiah Kiner-Falefa took off from first base to steal second, drawing a throw from Angels catcher Anthony Bemboom. Leody Taveras then took off from third base and darted for home plate, sliding in safely. 

"I was kind of surprised actually threw the ball to second base with Taveras at third base," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "He did a good job of waiting until that ball was in the air before he went home. [Luis] Rengifo actually made a really good play to almost get him at home plate. Just good execution on both sides. Kiner got a good jump. Taveras waited until the ball was in the air before he took off. Just a well executed play.”

The Rangers put together another solid game at the plate, despite catcher Jose Trevino going down with a sprained wrist. During his at-bat in the fourth inning, Trevino was favoring his hand and was taken out of the ballgame. Fortunately, x-rays were negative and Trevino is considered to be day-to-day, which was better than anyone anticipated.

"I don't know how long he's going to be out," Woodward explained. "I don't think it's going to be as long as we think. I think it may only be a couple days, but, obviously, we have to get somebody here. We can't have Mathis without a backup."

As far as a temporary replacement, Woodward did not rule out calling up catching prospect Sam Huff. He said that if that is the direction they go, they will have the intention to play him.

The offense battled on after Trevino was forced to leave the game. Kiner-Falefa lead the charge with a four-hit night. Nick Solak added two RBI on the night and Joey Gallo slapped an RBI single the other way as part of the five-run fifth inning.

In his return from the Injured List, Rougned Odor didn't record a hit, but drew a key bases-loaded walk on a 10-pitch at-bat that further secured the Rangers' lead.

The Rangers also saw two firsts on Wednesday night. Eli White finally recorded his first Major League hit with an RBI double in the fifth inning that tied the game at 2-2. John King also recorded his first career win since he was the pitcher of record when the Rangers took the lead in the fifth inning.

“I think everybody in the organization was relieved," Woodward said of White's first Major League hit. "The kid has been doing everything you could possibly do to get a hit without getting one ... it was a huge hit for us. He tied up the game and it started that whole inning.”

Texas may have breathed a sigh of relief with Jose Trevino's wrist, but were dealt a blow ahead of Wednesday night's game. Outfielder Danny Santana underwent elbow surgery that will keep him sidelined for at least seven months. Santana's surgery was much like Tommy John surgery, but an internal brace was used for repair. The best-case scenario for a return is late-March.

The Rangers will have to make an important decision regarding Santana. He is arbitration eligible this winter, but Texas may really like what other options they have. Fair or unfair, Santana's spot is not guaranteed.

"He is going to have to earn it back," Woodward said. "That's just the way this game goes. He'll get every opportunity to do that if he is healthy enough and ready to roll. But he is definitely going to have to earn that."

The Rangers could also decide to non-tender Santana this winter, foregoing any control over him. Given the injury and his erratic history, the Rangers could theoretically bring him back on a less expensive contract.

