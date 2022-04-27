Skip to main content

Taylor Hearn Can't Avoid Big Inning As Rangers Fall To Astros, 5-1

Taylor Hearn couldn't avoid the big inning while the bats went cold in Tuesday's loss tot eh Houston Astros.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Not much went right for the Texas Rangers Tuesday night, as they fell to the Houston Astros by a score of 5-1. The Rangers and Astros have split the first two of this four-game series. With the loss, Texas fell to 6-11 on the season.

Considering the five-run first inning he surrendered last week against the Seattle Mariners, Rangers starter Taylor Hearn got off to a great start with a perfect opening frame. The Royse City, Texas native surrendered the first run of the game in the second inning, but the fourth inning is where the game got out of reach for Texas.

Hearn allowed back-to-back singles by Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez to begin the frame. After an RBI fielder's choice by Yuli Gurriel that gave Houston a 2-1 lead, Kyle Tucker launched a 2-run home run to right field. 

Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with manager Chris Woodward (8) after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros extended their lead to 5-1 in the sixth inning when Nathaniel Lowe tried to gun down Bregman trying to score on a grounder, but the throw pulled catcher Jonah Heim away from the plate and no out was recorded.

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is congratulated after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a double to drive in three runs in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Adolis García provided the only offense for the Rangers—a solo home run that tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning. Texas threatened in the seventh inning after Corey Seager reached on an infield single while Lowe and Heim each drew walks to load the bases, trailing by four runs. However, Willie Calhoun failed to come through against former Ranger Rafael Montero, striking out to end the inning.

What's Next?

The Rangers and Astros continue their four-game series at Globe Life Field on Wednesday night. Glenn Otto (1-0, 1.80 ERA) will take the ball for the Rangers, squaring off with Houston's Cristian Javier (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is congratulated after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a double to drive in three runs in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after hitting a double that drove in three runs in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers players celebrate their 2-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) scores ahead of the tag by Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field.
Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera (24) celebrates his 3000 hit against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) during first inning action Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Comerica Park.
Apr 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Spencer Howard (31) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
