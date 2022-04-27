Taylor Hearn Can't Avoid Big Inning As Rangers Fall To Astros, 5-1

ARLINGTON, Texas — Not much went right for the Texas Rangers Tuesday night, as they fell to the Houston Astros by a score of 5-1. The Rangers and Astros have split the first two of this four-game series. With the loss, Texas fell to 6-11 on the season.

Considering the five-run first inning he surrendered last week against the Seattle Mariners, Rangers starter Taylor Hearn got off to a great start with a perfect opening frame. The Royse City, Texas native surrendered the first run of the game in the second inning, but the fourth inning is where the game got out of reach for Texas.

Hearn allowed back-to-back singles by Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez to begin the frame. After an RBI fielder's choice by Yuli Gurriel that gave Houston a 2-1 lead, Kyle Tucker launched a 2-run home run to right field.

The Astros extended their lead to 5-1 in the sixth inning when Nathaniel Lowe tried to gun down Bregman trying to score on a grounder, but the throw pulled catcher Jonah Heim away from the plate and no out was recorded.

Adolis García provided the only offense for the Rangers—a solo home run that tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning. Texas threatened in the seventh inning after Corey Seager reached on an infield single while Lowe and Heim each drew walks to load the bases, trailing by four runs. However, Willie Calhoun failed to come through against former Ranger Rafael Montero, striking out to end the inning.

What's Next?

The Rangers and Astros continue their four-game series at Globe Life Field on Wednesday night. Glenn Otto (1-0, 1.80 ERA) will take the ball for the Rangers, squaring off with Houston's Cristian Javier (0-0, 0.00 ERA).