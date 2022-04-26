Skip to main content

Rangers at Astros Pregame Notes: Texas Aims To Continue Winning Ways

The Texas Rangers continue their four-game series with the Houston Astros on Tuesday, having won four of their last five games.

Houston Astros (7-9) at Texas Rangers (6-10)

Tuesday, April 26, 2022
7:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open

Probables:
HOU: RHP Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 9.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-1, 7.59 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KBME, KTRH 740, TUDN/KLAT

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Brad Miller
  2. 2B Marcus Semien
  3. SS Corey Seager
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. CF Adolis García
  6. RF Kole Calhoun
  7. C Jonah Heim
  8. DH Willie Calhoun
  9. 3B Andy Ibáñez

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

  1. CF Jose Siri
  2. 2B Niko Goodrum
  3. 3B Alex Bregman
  4. DH Yordan Alvarez
  5. 1B Yuli Gurriel
  6. RF Kyle Tucker
  7. SS Jeremy Peña
  8. LF Chas McCormick
  9. C Martín Maldonado

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jon Gray (knee sprain): General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start. Glenn Otto, who was recalled to supplement the rotation, is expected to start on Wednesday against Houston.
  • RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Manager Chris Woodward said Monday that Patton should be healed up and be fully ready to go by the time he is eligible to return.
  • RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Woodward initially said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. However, Sborz threw live batting practice on Tuesday, so it might not be too long of a delay until he returns.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

