Rangers at Astros Pregame Notes: Texas Aims To Continue Winning Ways
The Texas Rangers continue their four-game series with the Houston Astros on Tuesday, having won four of their last five games.
Houston Astros (7-9) at Texas Rangers (6-10)
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
7:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open
Probables:
HOU: RHP Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 9.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-1, 7.59 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KBME, KTRH 740, TUDN/KLAT
Scroll to Continue
García's 'Adjustments' Lead To Yet Another Clutch Rangers Hit Against The Astros
Do the Texas Rangers officially have an "Astro killer" in Adolis García?
'El Bombi' Strikes Again As Rangers Top Astros, 6-2
Adolis García came through with another big hit against the Houston Astros, helping the Texas Rangers win their first matchup against their division rival this season.
Rangers' Woodward: Rocky Start Might Be 'The Best Thing That Happened To This Group'
A 2-9 start to the season forced the Texas Rangers to answer some difficult questions. Not only did it help bring the team closer together, they've won three of their last four games since.
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- LF Brad Miller
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- RF Kole Calhoun
- C Jonah Heim
- DH Willie Calhoun
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
- CF Jose Siri
- 2B Niko Goodrum
- 3B Alex Bregman
- DH Yordan Alvarez
- 1B Yuli Gurriel
- RF Kyle Tucker
- SS Jeremy Peña
- LF Chas McCormick
- C Martín Maldonado
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- RHP Jon Gray (knee sprain): General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start. Glenn Otto, who was recalled to supplement the rotation, is expected to start on Wednesday against Houston.
- RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Manager Chris Woodward said Monday that Patton should be healed up and be fully ready to go by the time he is eligible to return.
- RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Woodward initially said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. However, Sborz threw live batting practice on Tuesday, so it might not be too long of a delay until he returns.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.