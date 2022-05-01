Skip to main content

Rangers vs Braves Pregame Notes: Kolby Allard Optioned Ahead of Monday's Roster Cut

The Texas Rangers look to take the rubber match with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta Braves (10-12) at Texas Rangers (7-14)

Sunday, May 1, 2022
1:37 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
ATL: LHP Kyle Muller (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-2, 7.47 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Atlanta Braves
TV: Bally Sports South
Radio: 680 AM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Marcus Semien
  2. RF Adolis García
  3. SS Corey Seager
  4. C Mitch Garver
  5. LF Nick Solak
  6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  7. DH Andy Ibáñez
  8. 3B Charlie Culberson
  9. CF Eli White

Atlanta Braves Starting Lineup

  1. DH Ronald Acuña Jr.
  2. 1B Matt Olson
  3. 3B Austin Riley
  4. LF Marcell Ozuna
  5. 2B Ozzie Albies
  6. CF Adam Duvall
  7. RF Travis Demeritte
  8. C William Contreras
  9. SS Dansby Swanson

Rangers Roster Moves

  • C Jonah Heim activated from MLB Paternity List
  • LHP Kolby Allard optioned to Triple-A Round Rock

Per manager Chris Woodward, the decision to option Kolby Allard was simply based on being outperformed by other left-handers in the bullpen (Brock Burke, Matt Moore, John King, etc.).

Allard will start in Round Rock to get built up as well.

This move also preparing for the active rosters getting trimmed down to 26 players by MLB's Monday deadline. Another pitcher is going to have to come off the roster for Jon Gray as well, who is scheduled to start Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Entering Sunday's game, the Rangers have 13 pitchers and 15 position players on the active roster.

'Facing Nolan'

The new documentary Facing Nolan, which chronicles the life and playing career of pitching legend Nolan Ryan, will air at Globe Life Field at the conclusion of Sunday's game. 

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jon Gray (knee sprain): Gray is scheduled to start Tuesday in Philadelphia. 
  • RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Chris Woodward said Monday that Patton should be healed up and be fully ready to go by the time he is eligible to return.
  • RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Sborz threw live batting practice on Tuesday, and began a rehab assignment with Round Rock Thursday night.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

Also...

Rangers co-pitching coach Doug Mathis is in MLB's COVID-19 protocols. He is asymptomatic. Co-pitching coach Brendan Sagara will handle mound visits for the time being.

