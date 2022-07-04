Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Series at Orioles

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Monday’s matchup between Texas and the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards

The Texas Rangers are coming off losing two out of three against the New York Mets, with the Rangers losing the series finale 5-1 on Sunday. The Rangers open a series with Baltimore on the Fourth of July. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (37-40) at Baltimore Orioles (36-44)

Monday, July 4, 2022

12:05 PM CT

Oriole Park at Camden Yards | Baltimore, Md.

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.09)

Vs.

BAL: RHP Dean Kremer (2-1, 1.29)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Baltimore Orioles

TV: MASN 2

Radio: 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Josh H. Smith

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. RF Adolis García

5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. DH Mitch Garver

7. LF Steven Duggar

8. CF Leody Taveras

9. C Meibrys Viloria

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Falters in Latest Start

After three solid starts at Triple-A Round Rock, Sunday's outing was one to forget for the former first-round pick

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Pitching Prospect Earns First Win at Hickory

Left-hander putting together quality outings at High Class-A

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Jul 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) dives back to first after hitting a single in the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Mistakes Lead to Rangers Loss at Mets

Two critical mistakes in the fourth inning helped send Texas to its third loss in four games

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
18 hours ago

-

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

1. CF Cedric Mullins

2. DH Trey Mancini

3. RF Anthony Santander

4. 1B Ryan Mountcastle

5. C Adley Rutschman

6. LF Austin Hays

7. 2B Rougned Odor

8. 3B Jonathan Araúz

9. SS Jorge Mateo

-

In the News

Rangers ‘stealth’ ASG campaign for outfielder

Will Rangers be in playoff spot by end of July?

Ezequiel Duran’s center field debut

Rangers call up potential Tuesday starter

Rangers pitching prospect earns first win at Hickory

Will Rangers buy at trade deadline?

-

Transactions

July 4

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness. He is eligible to return on July 10.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Falters in Latest Start

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Pitching Prospect Earns First Win at Hickory

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
Jul 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) dives back to first after hitting a single in the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mistakes Lead to Rangers Loss at Mets

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Will Rangers ‘Buy’ at Trade Deadline?

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Jon Gray
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek Series Win at Mets

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
USATSI_18605229_168388359_lowres
News

Will Rangers Be in a Playoff Spot by End of July?

By Matthew PostinsJul 3, 2022
Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) watches his three-run home run against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Blast Four Homers to Top Mets

By Matthew PostinsJul 2, 2022
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

Watch: Ezequiel Duran Makes Triple-A Center Field Debut

By Matthew PostinsJul 2, 2022