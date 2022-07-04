Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Series at Orioles

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Monday’s matchup between Texas and the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards

The Texas Rangers are coming off losing two out of three against the New York Mets, with the Rangers losing the series finale 5-1 on Sunday. The Rangers open a series with Baltimore on the Fourth of July. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (37-40) at Baltimore Orioles (36-44)

Monday, July 4, 2022

12:05 PM CT

Oriole Park at Camden Yards | Baltimore, Md.

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.09)

BAL: RHP Dean Kremer (2-1, 1.29)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Baltimore Orioles

TV: MASN 2

Radio: 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Josh H. Smith

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. RF Adolis García

5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. DH Mitch Garver

7. LF Steven Duggar

8. CF Leody Taveras

9. C Meibrys Viloria

Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup

1. CF Cedric Mullins

2. DH Trey Mancini

3. RF Anthony Santander

4. 1B Ryan Mountcastle

5. C Adley Rutschman

6. LF Austin Hays

7. 2B Rougned Odor

8. 3B Jonathan Araúz

9. SS Jorge Mateo

Transactions

July 4

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness. He is eligible to return on July 10.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

