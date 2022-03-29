Rangers vs Reds Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers look to bounce back from Monday's loss as they host the Cincinnati Reds at Surprise Stadium Tuesday afternoon.
Cincinnati Reds (5-4-1) at Texas Rangers (6-3-1)
Tuesday, March 29, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Peoria Stadium | Peoria, AZ
Probables:
CIN: LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: MLB.com
Cincinnati Reds
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WSAI
Scroll to Continue
Two Rangers Games Featured in First Half of Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball' Schedule
MLB and Apple announced the first half of the "Friday Night Baseball" 2022 broadcast schedule, which features two Texas Rangers games.
Rangers Club Three Homers, But Fall to Mariners, 6-5
The Texas Rangers fought hard late, but fell to the Seattle Mariners on Monday afternoon in Peoria.
Rangers at Mariners Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Cuts
The Texas Rangers carry MLB's top win percentage in spring training into Monday's contest with the Seattle Mariners.
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 3B Brad Miller
- C Mitch Garver
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- RF Kole Calhoun
- 2B Nick Solak
- DH Willie Calhoun
- CF Eli White
- LF Jake Marisnick
- SS Yonny Hernandez
Cincinnati Reds Starting Lineup
- 2B Brandon Drury
- SS Donovan Solano
- C Tyler Stephenson
- 1B Joey Votto
- CF Nick Senzel
- 3B Colin Moran
- DH Jake Bauers
- LF TJ Friedl
- RF Albert Almora Jr.
Rangers Injury Update
- RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Hernández is expected to return in mid-June, with Leclerc trending toward a return in late May. While Hernández is already on the 60-day Injured List, the club does not currently have the same plan for Leclerc.
- 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) should be able to play for Triple-A Round Rock in the coming days.
- INF Justin Foscue is still recovering from a back strain.
- OF Steele Walker is in concussion protocol after taking a ball to the head.
- C Sam Huff and LHP John King are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch. King will likely be kept in the bullpen this season with little-to-no consideration for a spot in the starting rotation.
- OF Eli White (elbow surgery) made his first appearance in the outfield this spring in Friday's win over Kansas City. He has now completed his throwing program that followed surgery on his right elbow last season.