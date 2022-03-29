Skip to main content

Rangers vs Reds Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back from Monday's loss as they host the Cincinnati Reds at Surprise Stadium Tuesday afternoon.

Cincinnati Reds (5-4-1) at Texas Rangers (6-3-1)

Tuesday, March 29, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Peoria Stadium | Peoria, AZ

Probables:
CIN: LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: MLB.com

Cincinnati Reds
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WSAI

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apple-TV-plus-MLB-Friday-Night-Baseball-hero
Play

Two Rangers Games Featured in First Half of Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball' Schedule

MLB and Apple announced the first half of the "Friday Night Baseball" 2022 broadcast schedule, which features two Texas Rangers games.

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Brad Miller
Play

Rangers Club Three Homers, But Fall to Mariners, 6-5

The Texas Rangers fought hard late, but fell to the Seattle Mariners on Monday afternoon in Peoria.

By Chris Halicke18 hours ago
18 hours ago
September 3, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Play

Rangers at Mariners Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Cuts

The Texas Rangers carry MLB's top win percentage in spring training into Monday's contest with the Seattle Mariners.

By Chris Halicke23 hours ago
23 hours ago

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 3B Brad Miller
  2. C Mitch Garver
  3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  4. RF Kole Calhoun
  5. 2B Nick Solak
  6. DH Willie Calhoun
  7. CF Eli White
  8. LF Jake Marisnick
  9. SS Yonny Hernandez

Cincinnati Reds Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Brandon Drury
  2. SS Donovan Solano
  3. C Tyler Stephenson
  4. 1B Joey Votto
  5. CF Nick Senzel
  6. 3B Colin Moran
  7. DH Jake Bauers
  8. LF TJ Friedl
  9. RF Albert Almora Jr.

Rangers Injury Update

  • RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Hernández is expected to return in mid-June, with Leclerc trending toward a return in late May. While Hernández is already on the 60-day Injured List, the club does not currently have the same plan for Leclerc.
  • 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) should be able to play for Triple-A Round Rock in the coming days.
  • INF Justin Foscue is still recovering from a back strain.
  • OF Steele Walker is in concussion protocol after taking a ball to the head.
  • C Sam Huff and LHP John King are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch. King will likely be kept in the bullpen this season with little-to-no consideration for a spot in the starting rotation.
  • OF Eli White (elbow surgery) made his first appearance in the outfield this spring in Friday's win over Kansas City. He has now completed his throwing program that followed surgery on his right elbow last season.

Apple-TV-plus-MLB-Friday-Night-Baseball-hero
News

Two Rangers Games Featured in First Half of Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball' Schedule

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
Brad Miller
Game Day

Rangers Club Three Homers, But Fall to Mariners, 6-5

By Chris Halicke18 hours ago
September 3, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers at Mariners Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Cuts

By Chris Halicke23 hours ago
Corey Seager / Marcus Semien
News

Constructing The Rangers' Opening Day Lineup

By Chris HalickeMar 28, 2022
Matt Carpenter
Game Day

Rangers Throttle D'Backs in 13-0 Shutout

By Chris HalickeMar 27, 2022
Sep 23, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) looks onto the field from the dugout while awaiting a fifth inning at bat against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Cuts

By Chris HalickeMar 27, 2022
Eli White
News

Rangers Opening Day Projection 1.1: How the 28-Man Roster Impacts Decisions

By Chris HalickeMar 27, 2022
Josh Smith
Game Day

Rangers Fall To Rockies, Win Streak Ends at Five Games

By Chris HalickeMar 26, 2022