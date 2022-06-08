Pregame Notes: Rangers, Guardians, End Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Wednesday’s matchup between Texas and Cleveland at Progressive Field

The Texas Rangers have a chance to claim a series win over the Cleveland Guardians when the two teams complete their three-game set on Wednesday. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Texas Rangers (26-29) at Cleveland Guardians (25-26)

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

6:10 PM CT

Progressive Field | Cleveland, OH

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-3, 4.11)

Vs

CLE: RHP Shane Bieber (3-3, 3.12)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Cleveland Guardians

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Radio: WTAM 1100-AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Mitch Garver

4. RF Adolis García

5. C Jonah Heim

6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. LF Steele Walker

9. CF Eli White

-

Cleveland Guardians Starting Lineup

1. CF Myles Straw

2. SS Amed Rosario

3. 3B José Ramírez

4. 1B Josh Naylor

5. RF Oscar Gonzalez

6. 2B Andrés Giménez

7. DH Richie Palacios

8. C Austin Hedges

8. LF Steven Kwan

Rangers Notes

Among the ‘firsts’ that Marcus Semien did during his seven-hit, three-home run performance in Tuesday’s doubleheader:

He was the first MLB player since Cincinnati’s Joe Morgan on July 31, 1973, to produce as many as seven hits and three home runs in a doubleheader (per Elias Sports Bureau).

He was the first player with seven or more hits in a doubleheader since Toronto’s Yangervis Solarte had eight hits on May 3, 2018, against Cleveland (per Elias).

He was the second MLB player in June with three home runs in a doubleheader, joining Colorado’s Brendan Rogers, who did it on June 1 against Miami with three home runs in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

It was the 13th time in Rangers history (since 1972) for a player to hit home runs in both ends of a doubleheader. The last to do it was Herbert Perry on May 26, 2022, against Kansas City.

Semien had his 11th career multi-home run game, his first since Sept. 6, 2021, against the New York Yankees and the fourth by a Rangers player in 2022.

His home runs in three straight games (dating back to Sunday) matched the longest streak of his career, from Sept. 5-7, 2021, and the longest streak by a Rangers hitter this season. Corey Seager hit in three straight from April 28-30 and Mitch Garver hit in three straight from May 22-25.

Semien’s four hits in Game 2 were the most for Texas since D.J. Peters had four hits on Sept 5, 2021.

-

-

Transactions

June 8

RHP Josh Sborz returned to Round Rock (AAA) after serving as 27th man for doubleheader.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List with right hip impingement (May 30). Miller injured the hip in Sunday’s loss to Oakland. He is eligible to return on June 9.

INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is eligible to return on June 14.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment on Friday.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return. He is rehabbing at Triple A Round Rock.

