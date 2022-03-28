Skip to main content

Rangers Throttle D'Backs in 13-0 Shutout

The Texas Rangers have won six of their last seven games, scoring 76 runs in the process.

The Texas Rangers got back into the win column on Sunday, defeating an Arizona Diamondbacks split squad, 13-0. The victory is the Rangers' largest margin of victory in a spring shutout since at least 2006, and was the club's first shutout victory since March 17, 2021, which was also against Arizona. 

The Rangers have now won six of their last seven games, scoring 76 runs in that span. Texas is 6-2-1 in Cactus League play this spring.

Texas batters racked up 13 hits on the day, led by Jose Trevino's three-hit performance, which included two doubles. Adolis García went 2-for-3 with a double and Nick Solak hit a two-run single with a walk in three plate appearances. Matt Carpenter, who is in camp on a minor league deal, went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

Jose Trevino

Jose Trevino

Nick Solak

Nick Solak

Matt Carpenter

Matt Carpenter

The Rangers put up a seven-spot in the eighth inning to cap the victory, sending 12 men to the plate in the frame. Among the seven runs scored, minor league reserve Josh Stowers hit a two-run homer.

Six Rangers pitchers combined on the shutout, including three perfect innings from starter and winning pitcher A.J. Alexy. Brock Burke, Greg Holland and Matt Bush all turned in solid performances in their bid for an Opening Day roster spot, with Burke logging 2 2/3 innings. Alexy, who is competing for the fifth and final spot in the starting rotation, has five shutout innings spanning two Cactus League outings.

The Rangers will make the short trip to Peoria on Monday afternoon for a 3:10 p.m. CT game against American League West rival Seattle Mariners. Glenn Otto (0-0, 10.80 ERA) is scheduled to face the reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray (0-0, 4.50 ERA).

