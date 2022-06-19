Pregame Notes: Rangers, Tigers Play Series Finale
The Texas Rangers have a 2-1 record in the four-games series. The Rangers rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Thursday night, on a three-run triple by Ezequiel Duran. The Rangers shut out the Tigers 7-0 on Friday night. On Saturday, the Tigers finally got some offense going to beat the Rangers 14-7. The Rangers end the series Sunday in Detroit with a chance to win the series. Here’s everything you need to know.
Texas Rangers (31-34) at Detroit Tigers (25-40)
Sunday, June 19, 2022
12:40 PM CT
Comerica Park | Detroit, MI
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-4, 4.04)
Vs
DET: RHP Drew Hutchison (0-4, 4.58)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Detroit Tigers
TV: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. RF Adolis García
4. LF Kole Calhoun
5. C Jonah Heim
6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
7. 3B Ezequiel Duran
8. DH Brad Miller
9. CF Leody Taveras
-
Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup
1. RF Victor Reyes
2. 3B Harold Castro
3. LF Robbie Grossman
4. SS Javier Báez
5. CF Riley Greene
6. 1B Spencer Torkelson
7. DH Eric Haase
8. 2B Jonathan Schoop
9. C Tucker Barnhart
-
-
Transactions
June 19
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is on an injury rehabilitation assignment at Triple A Round Rock. He can be activated any time.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture) on 10-day IL (June 13). He is eligible to return on June 23, but he had surgery and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.
DH Mitch Garver and P Glenn Otto are on the COVID-19 related IL.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
