Pregame Notes: Rangers, Tigers Play Game 3

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park

The Texas Rangers rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Thursday night, on a three-run triple by Ezequiel Duran. Then the Rangers shut out the Tigers 7-0 on Friday night. The Rangers continue the series today in Detroit with an eye on winning the four-game set. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (31-33) at Detroit Tigers (24-40)

Saturday, June 18, 2022

3:10 PM CT

Comerica Park | Detroit, MI

Probables:

TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (4-4, 5.37)

Vs

DET: RHP Rony Garcia (0-2, 5.06)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, FS1

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Detroit Tigers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, FS1

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Adolis García

4. RF Kole Calhoun

5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. C Sam Huff

7. 3B Brad Miller

8. CF Leody Taveras

9. LF Zach Reks

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

1. RF Willi Castro

2. LF Robbie Grossman

3. DH Miguel Cabrera

4. C Eric Haase

5. SS Javier Báez

6. CF Riley Greene

7. 1B Spencer Torkelson

8. 2B Jonathan Schoop

9. 3B Kody Clemens

Transactions

June 18

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is on an injury rehabilitation assignment at Triple A Round Rock. He can be activated any time.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture) on 10-day IL (June 13). He is eligible to return on June 23, but he had surgery and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

DH Mitch Garver P Glenn Otto are all on the COVID-19 related IL.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

