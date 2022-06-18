Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Tigers Play Game 3

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park

The Texas Rangers rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Thursday night, on a three-run triple by Ezequiel Duran. Then the Rangers shut out the Tigers 7-0 on Friday night. The Rangers continue the series today in Detroit with an eye on winning the four-game set. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (31-33) at Detroit Tigers (24-40)

Saturday, June 18, 2022

3:10 PM CT

Comerica Park | Detroit, MI

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (4-4, 5.37)

Vs

DET: RHP Rony Garcia (0-2, 5.06)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, FS1

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Detroit Tigers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, FS1

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Adolis García

4. RF Kole Calhoun

5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. C Sam Huff

7. 3B Brad Miller

8. CF Leody Taveras

9. LF Zach Reks

-

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

1. RF Willi Castro

2. LF Robbie Grossman

3. DH Miguel Cabrera

4. C Eric Haase

5. SS Javier Báez

6. CF Riley Greene

7. 1B Spencer Torkelson

8. 2B Jonathan Schoop

9. 3B Kody Clemens

-

-

Transactions

June 18

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is on an injury rehabilitation assignment at Triple A Round Rock. He can be activated any time.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture) on 10-day IL (June 13). He is eligible to return on June 23, but he had surgery and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

DH Mitch Garver P Glenn Otto are all on the COVID-19 related IL.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

