Pregame Notes: Rangers, Tigers Play Game 3
The Texas Rangers rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Thursday night, on a three-run triple by Ezequiel Duran. Then the Rangers shut out the Tigers 7-0 on Friday night. The Rangers continue the series today in Detroit with an eye on winning the four-game set. Here’s everything you need to know.
Texas Rangers (31-33) at Detroit Tigers (24-40)
Saturday, June 18, 2022
3:10 PM CT
Comerica Park | Detroit, MI
-
Probables:
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (4-4, 5.37)
Vs
DET: RHP Rony Garcia (0-2, 5.06)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, FS1
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Detroit Tigers
TV: Bally Sports Detroit, FS1
Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. DH Adolis García
4. RF Kole Calhoun
5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
6. C Sam Huff
7. 3B Brad Miller
8. CF Leody Taveras
9. LF Zach Reks
-
Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup
1. RF Willi Castro
2. LF Robbie Grossman
3. DH Miguel Cabrera
4. C Eric Haase
5. SS Javier Báez
6. CF Riley Greene
7. 1B Spencer Torkelson
8. 2B Jonathan Schoop
9. 3B Kody Clemens
-
-
Transactions
June 18
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is on an injury rehabilitation assignment at Triple A Round Rock. He can be activated any time.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture) on 10-day IL (June 13). He is eligible to return on June 23, but he had surgery and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.
DH Mitch Garver P Glenn Otto are all on the COVID-19 related IL.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
