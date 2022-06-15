Pregame Notes: Rangers, Astros, Conclude Series
The Texas Rangers won the first game of their three-game series with the Houston Astros, 5-3, on Monday night. But the Astros turned the tables on Tuesday and rallied to beat the Rangers, 4-3. But the Rangers can still win the series on Wednesday. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
Houston Astros (38-24) at Texas Rangers (29-32)
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
1:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Tyson Miller (0-0, 0.00)
Vs
HOU: RHP Luis Garcia (3-5, 3.60)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Houston Astros
TV: ATT SportsNet-SW
Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM, TUDN 93.3 / KLAT 1010
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. DH Corey Seager
3. RF Adolis García
4. LF Kole Calhoun
5. C Jonah Heim
6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
7. 2B Ezequiel Duran
8. 3B Brad Miller
9. CF Leody Taveras
-
Why Rangers Start Leody Taveras in Center
Calling up the outfielder allows Texas manager Chris Woodward to use his ideal alignment
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
1. 2B Jose Altuve
2. DH Michael Brantley
3. 3B Alex Bregman
4. LF Yordan Alvarez
5. RF Kyle Tucker
6. 1B Yuli Gurriel
7. SS Aledmys Díaz
8. CF Jose Siri
9. C Martín Maldonado
-
-
Transactions
June 15
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is eligible to return.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture) on 10-day IL (June 13). He is eligible to return on June 23, but he had surgery on Wednesday and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.
P Brett Martin, DH Mitch Garver, P Glenn Otto and OF Steele Walker are all on the COVID-19 related IL.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return. He is rehabbing at Triple A Round Rock.
