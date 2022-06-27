Pregame Notes: Rangers, Royals Begin Three-Game Series
The Texas Rangers are coming off a 6-4 loss to Washington on Sunday. The Rangers begin a 10-day, nine-game, three-city road trip on Monday with a contest at the Kansas City Royals. Here’s everything you need to know.
Texas Rangers (34-37) at Kansas City Royals (26-45)
Monday, June 27, 2022
7:10 PM CT
Kauffman Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.
-
Probables:
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (5-2, 1.96)
Vs
KC: LHP Kris Bubic (1-4, 7.41)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Kansas City Royals
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP 610
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. RF Adolis García
4. C Jonah Heim
5. LF Kole Calhoun
6. DH Mitch Garver
7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
8. CF Leody Taveras
9. 3B Charlie Culberson
-
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
1. 2B Whit Merrifield
2. LF Andrew Benintendi
3. SS Bobby Witt Jr.
4. RF Edward Olivares
5. 1B Hunter Dozier
6. DH MJ Melendez
7. CF Michael A. Taylor
8. 3B Emmanuel Rivera
9. C Cam Gallagher
-
-
Transactions
June 27
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.
