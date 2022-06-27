Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Royals Begin Three-Game Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Monday’s matchup between Texas and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium

The Texas Rangers are coming off a 6-4 loss to Washington on Sunday. The Rangers begin a 10-day, nine-game, three-city road trip on Monday with a contest at the Kansas City Royals. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (34-37) at Kansas City Royals (26-45)

Monday, June 27, 2022

7:10 PM CT

Kauffman Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (5-2, 1.96)

Vs

KC: LHP Kris Bubic (1-4, 7.41)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Kansas City Royals

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. C Jonah Heim

5. LF Kole Calhoun

6. DH Mitch Garver

7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

8. CF Leody Taveras

9. 3B Charlie Culberson

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

David Clyde
Play

Rangers History Today: David Clyde's MLB Debut

He was supposed to be the player that would be Texas' first ace, and on this day in 1973, he debuted to incredible fanfare

By Matthew Postins13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Play

Adolis García: 'He's Just Different' Says Rangers Manager

Second-year Rangers outfielder is making a name with his late-game heroics

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Jack Leiter
Play

Rangers No. 1 Prospect Has Issues Walking

Jack Leiter continued a concerning trend in his third start of at least four innings at Double-A Frisco

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
10 hours ago

-

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

1. 2B Whit Merrifield

2. LF Andrew Benintendi

3. SS Bobby Witt Jr.

4. RF Edward Olivares

5. 1B Hunter Dozier

6. DH MJ Melendez

7. CF Michael A. Taylor

8. 3B Emmanuel Rivera

9. C Cam Gallagher

-

In the News

Rangers manager says this player is ‘just different’

Jack Leiter update

Nate Lowe becoming a vital Rangers piece

Do Rangers deserve All-Star Consideration?

Rangers post-game moves from Saturday

-

Transactions

June 27

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

David Clyde
News

Rangers History Today: David Clyde's MLB Debut

By Matthew Postins13 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Adolis García: 'He's Just Different' Says Rangers Manager

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
Jack Leiter
Prospects

Rangers No. 1 Prospect Has Issues Walking

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
Jun 21, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) slaps the hand of third base coach Tony Beasley (27) after hitting a solo hone run during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways: Nate Lowe Becoming Vital Rangers Piece

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Adolis Garcia
News

Post-Game Notes: Nationals 6, Rangers 4

By Inside The Rangers Staff23 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) scores a run as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) cannot make the play in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nationals Outlast Rangers in Series Finale

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers History Today: 'Hoss-steria' Hits Its Peak

By Matthew PostinsJun 26, 2022
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rubber Match for Rangers, Nationals

By Matthew PostinsJun 26, 2022