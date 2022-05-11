The Texas Rangers recalled Kolby Allard as they go with an opener in Wednesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City Royals (9-18) at Texas Rangers (12-16)

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

7:07 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

KC: LHP Gabe Speier (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Matt Bush (1-1, 4.09 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Kansas City Royals

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien DH Andy Ibáñez SS Corey Seager RF Adolis García LF Nick Solak 1B Nathaniel Lowe CF Eli White C Sam Huff 3B Charlie Culberson

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

3B Bobby Witt Jr. LF Andrew Benintendi C Salvador Perez DH Ryan O'Hearn 1B Hunter Dozier RF Kyle Isbel CF Michael A. Taylor 2B Whit Merrifield SS Nicky Lopez

Rangers Roster Moves

LHP Kolby Allard recalled from Triple-A Round Rock

OF Zach Reks optioned to Round Rock

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu has struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

ICYMI...

The Rangers announced Wednesday that Ian Kinsler and John Blake have been selected as the 25th and 26th members of the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame. Read more HERE.