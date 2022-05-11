Rangers at Royals Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Kolby Allard Recalled
Kansas City Royals (9-18) at Texas Rangers (12-16)
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
7:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
KC: LHP Gabe Speier (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Matt Bush (1-1, 4.09 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Kansas City Royals
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- DH Andy Ibáñez
- SS Corey Seager
- RF Adolis García
- LF Nick Solak
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- CF Eli White
- C Sam Huff
- 3B Charlie Culberson
Ian Kinsler, John Blake Selected to Rangers Hall of Fame
Ian Kinsler, one of the club's best postseason performers, and media relations stalwart John Blake will be the next members of the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame.
Seager's Two Homers Help Revive Rangers' Bats in 6-4 Win Over Royals
Corey Seager loves hitting in Globe Life Field. After a rough series in the Bronx, his two home runs highlighted a complete offensive performance in a 6-4 victory over the Royals.
Rangers' Mitch Garver to Injured List, Sam Huff Returns
Sam Huff will get a longer look at the big league level with Mitch Garver going to the Injured List.
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
- 3B Bobby Witt Jr.
- LF Andrew Benintendi
- C Salvador Perez
- DH Ryan O'Hearn
- 1B Hunter Dozier
- RF Kyle Isbel
- CF Michael A. Taylor
- 2B Whit Merrifield
- SS Nicky Lopez
Rangers Roster Moves
- LHP Kolby Allard recalled from Triple-A Round Rock
- OF Zach Reks optioned to Round Rock
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
- RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu has struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster.
- RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton went on rehab assignment to Round Rock on Tuesday
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.
ICYMI...
The Rangers announced Wednesday that Ian Kinsler and John Blake have been selected as the 25th and 26th members of the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame. Read more HERE.