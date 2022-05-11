Skip to main content

Rangers at Royals Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Kolby Allard Recalled

The Texas Rangers recalled Kolby Allard as they go with an opener in Wednesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City Royals (9-18) at Texas Rangers (12-16)

Wednesday, May 11, 2022
7:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
KC: LHP Gabe Speier (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Matt Bush (1-1, 4.09 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Kansas City Royals
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Marcus Semien
  2. DH Andy Ibáñez
  3. SS Corey Seager
  4. RF Adolis García
  5. LF Nick Solak
  6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  7. CF Eli White
  8. C Sam Huff
  9. 3B Charlie Culberson
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. 3B Bobby Witt Jr.
  2. LF Andrew Benintendi
  3. C Salvador Perez
  4. DH Ryan O'Hearn
  5. 1B Hunter Dozier
  6. RF Kyle Isbel
  7. CF Michael A. Taylor
  8. 2B Whit Merrifield
  9. SS Nicky Lopez

Rangers Roster Moves

  • LHP Kolby Allard recalled from Triple-A Round Rock
  • OF Zach Reks optioned to Round Rock

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

  • RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu has struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster.
  • RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton went on rehab assignment to Round Rock on Tuesday

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

