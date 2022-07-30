Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek Series Win at Angels

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Texas Rangers are now 4-5 on their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip as they prepare to continue their four-games series with the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. The Rangers won the first game of the series, 2-0, on Thursday, and claimed a 7-2 win on Friday. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Texas Rangers (45-53) at Los Angeles Angels (42-58)

Saturday, July 30, 2022

8:07 PM CT

Angel Stadium of Anaheim | Anaheim, CA

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (4-7, 5.37)

Vs.

LAA: RHP Chase Silseth (1-3, 5.84)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. SS Marcus Semien

2. DH Jonah Heim

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. CF Adolis Garcia

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6 2B Ezequiel Duran

7. 3B Josh Smith

8. LF Eiler Hernandez

9. C Meibrys Viloria

-

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

1.DH Shohei Ohtani

2. RF Taylor Ward

3. SS Luis Rengifo

4. 1B Jared Walsh

5. C Max Stassi

6. LF Jo Adell

7. CF Brandon Marsh

8. 3B Phil Gosselin

9. SS Andrew Velazquez

-

-

Transactions

July 30

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return. Miller is on a rehabilitation assignment at Round Rock.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

