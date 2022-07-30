Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek Series Win at Angels

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Texas Rangers are now 4-5 on their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip as they prepare to continue their four-games series with the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. The Rangers won the first game of the series, 2-0, on Thursday, and claimed a 7-2 win on Friday. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Texas Rangers (45-53) at Los Angeles Angels (42-58)

Saturday, July 30, 2022

8:07 PM CT

Angel Stadium of Anaheim | Anaheim, CA

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (4-7, 5.37)

Vs.

LAA: RHP Chase Silseth (1-3, 5.84)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. SS Marcus Semien

2. DH Jonah Heim

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. CF Adolis Garcia

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6 2B Ezequiel Duran

7. 3B Josh Smith

8. LF Eiler Hernandez

9. C Meibrys Viloria

-

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

manfred
Play

Report: MLB Letter Argues To Retain Anti-Trust Exemption

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will hold hearings related to the anti-trust exemption, which MLB has enjoyed since 1922.

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Adrian Beltre
Play

Rangers History Today: Big Day For Three Texas Legends

July 30 is a momentous day in Texas Rangers history, as three of the franchise's most beloved players hit career milestones or joined a Hall of Fame.

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media before announcing the All-MLB team during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Report: Many Hate Timing of MLB Draft

While owners may like making the Draft a showcase, many that do the work of preparing for the draft hate the timing.

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

1.DH Shohei Ohtani

2. RF Taylor Ward

3. SS Luis Rengifo 

4. 1B Jared Walsh

5. C Max Stassi

6. LF Jo Adell

7. CF Brandon Marsh

8. 3B Phil Gosselin

9. SS Andrew Velazquez

-

In the News

OK to Lose: Rangers and Chris Woodward must be better than that

Former Rangers 1B to have Giants jersey on Saturday

Mike Trout gets rare medical diagnosis

Report: Many Hate New Timing of MLB Draft

Watch: Rangers Prospect Hits Inside Park Home Run

Bubba Thompson: Stealing is What I Do

-

Transactions

July 30

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return. Miller is on a rehabilitation assignment at Round Rock.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek Series Win at Angels

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Texas Rangers are now 4-5 on their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip as they prepare to continue their four-games series with the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. The Rangers won the first game of the series, 2-0, on Thursday, and claimed a 7-2 win on Friday. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Texas Rangers (45-53) at Los Angeles Angels (42-58)

Saturday, July 30, 2022

8:07 PM CT

Angel Stadium of Anaheim | Anaheim, CA

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (4-7, 5.37)

Vs.

LAA: RHP Chase Silseth (1-3, 5.84)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. SS Marcus Semien

2. DH Jonah Heim

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. CF Adolis Garcia

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6 2B Ezequiel Duran

7. 3B Josh Smith

8. LF Eiler Hernandez

9. C Meibrys Viloria

-

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

1.DH Shohei Ohtani

2. RF Taylor Ward

3. SS Luis Rengifo 

4. 1B Jared Walsh

5. C Max Stassi

6. LF Jo Adell

7. CF Brandon Marsh

8. 3B Phil Gosselin

9. SS Andrew Velazquez

-

In the News

OK to Lose: Rangers and Chris Woodward must be better than that

Former Rangers 1B to have Giants jersey on Saturday

Mike Trout gets rare medical diagnosis

Report: Many Hate New Timing of MLB Draft

Watch: Rangers Prospect Hits Inside Park Home Run

Bubba Thompson: Stealing is What I Do

-

Transactions

July 30

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return. Miller is on a rehabilitation assignment at Round Rock.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

manfred
News

Report: MLB Letter Argues To Retain Anti-Trust Exemption

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Adrian Beltre
News

Rangers History Today: Big Day For Three Texas Legends

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media before announcing the All-MLB team during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Many Hate Timing of MLB Draft

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Mar 7, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; During the Frisco Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
Prospects

Watch: Rangers Prospect Hits Inside Park Home Run

By Matthew Postins8 hours ago
Bubba Thompson
Prospects

Bubba Thompson: ‘Stealing is What I Want to Do’

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
Jul 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) congratulated by a teammate after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Beat Angels Behind Pérez

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
Chris Young
News

Report: Rangers Were In 'Mix' For Reds Starter

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Miami Marlins At Cincinnati Reds July 27 0008
News

Report: Mariners Trading for Reds Starter

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago