Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek Series Win at Angels
The Texas Rangers are now 4-5 on their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip as they prepare to continue their four-games series with the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. The Rangers won the first game of the series, 2-0, on Thursday, and claimed a 7-2 win on Friday. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Texas Rangers (45-53) at Los Angeles Angels (42-58)
Saturday, July 30, 2022
8:07 PM CT
Angel Stadium of Anaheim | Anaheim, CA
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (4-7, 5.37)
Vs.
LAA: RHP Chase Silseth (1-3, 5.84)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. SS Marcus Semien
2. DH Jonah Heim
3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
4. CF Adolis Garcia
5. RF Kole Calhoun
6 2B Ezequiel Duran
7. 3B Josh Smith
8. LF Eiler Hernandez
9. C Meibrys Viloria
-
-
Transactions
July 30
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.
IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return. Miller is on a rehabilitation assignment at Round Rock.
60-Day Injured List
C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.
