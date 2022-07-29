Pregame Notes: Rangers Continue Set at Angels
The Texas Rangers are now 3-5 on their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip as they prepare to continue their four-games series with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. The Rangers won the first game of the series, 2-0, on Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know about getaway day in Seattle.
Texas Rangers (44-53) at Los Angeles Angels (42-57)
Friday, July 29, 2022
8:38 PM CT
Angel Stadium of Anaheim | Anaheim, CA
-
Probables:
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (8-2, 2.59)
Vs.
LAA: R LHP Patrick Sandoval (3-6, 3.64)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. CF Leody Taveras
3. C Jonah Heim
4. RF Adolis García
4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
6. LF Eiler Hernandez
7. 2B Charlie Culberson
8. DH Nick Solak
9. 3B Ezequiel Duran
-
Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup
1. 2B David Fletcher
2. DH Shohei Ohtani
3. SS Luis Rengifo
4. RF Taylor Ward
5. LF Jo Adell
6. 1B Jared Walsh
5. C Kurt Suzuki
8. 3B Phil Gosselin
9. CF Brandon Marsh
-
-
Transactions
July 29
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.
IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28. Miller is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.
60-Day Injured List
C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.
