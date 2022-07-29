Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Continue Set at Angels

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Texas Rangers are now 3-5 on their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip as they prepare to continue their four-games series with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. The Rangers won the first game of the series, 2-0, on Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know about getaway day in Seattle.

Texas Rangers (44-53) at Los Angeles Angels (42-57)

Friday, July 29, 2022

8:38 PM CT

Angel Stadium of Anaheim | Anaheim, CA

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (8-2, 2.59)

Vs.

LAA: R LHP Patrick Sandoval (3-6, 3.64)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. CF Leody Taveras

3. C Jonah Heim

4. RF Adolis García

4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. LF Eiler Hernandez

7. 2B Charlie Culberson

8. DH Nick Solak

9. 3B Ezequiel Duran

-

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Top Rangers Power Hitter Out Friday

A lower left leg contusion forced the shortstop out of Thursday's game, but the injury isn't believed to be serious and Texas believes he can be back this weekend.

By Matthew Postins4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
Aug 26, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Joey Gallo (13) looks on before a game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Joey Gallo Reflects on Year With Yankees

It's not clear what the future holds for the former Texas outfielder in the Bronx, especially after the Andrew Benintendi trade

By Matthew Postins11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani against the Kansas City Royals during spring training at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Shohei Ohtani: 'Right Now I'm an Angel'

The Angels' superstar two-way player talked about trade rumors after he lost to the Texas Rangers on Thursday night

By Matthew Postins13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

1. 2B David Fletcher

2. DH Shohei Ohtani

3. SS Luis Rengifo

4. RF Taylor Ward

5. LF Jo Adell

6. 1B Jared Walsh

5. C Kurt Suzuki

8. 3B Phil Gosselin

9. CF Brandon Marsh

-

In the News

OK to Lose: Rangers and Chris Woodward must be better than that

Rangers announce draft signings

Former Rangers 1B to have Giants jersey retired

Rangers Takeaways: What does Dallas Keuchel Represent?

Mike Trout gets rare medical diagnosis

Rangers No. 2 prospect to start rehab assignment

-

Transactions

July 29

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28. Miller is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Pregame Notes: Rangers Continue Set at Angels

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Texas Rangers are now 3-5 on their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip as they prepare to continue their four-games series with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. The Rangers won the first game of the series, 2-0, on Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know about getaway day in Seattle.

Texas Rangers (44-53) at Los Angeles Angels (42-57)

Friday, July 29, 2022

8:38 PM CT

Angel Stadium of Anaheim | Anaheim, CA

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (8-2, 2.59)

Vs.

LAA: R LHP Patrick Sandoval (3-6, 3.64)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. CF Leody Taveras

3. C Jonah Heim

4. RF Adolis García

4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. LF Eiler Hernandez

7. 2B Charlie Culberson

8. DH Nick Solak

9. 3B Ezequiel Duran

-

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

1. 2B David Fletcher

2. DH Shohei Ohtani

3. SS Luis Rengifo

4. RF Taylor Ward

5. LF Jo Adell

6. 1B Jared Walsh

5. C Kurt Suzuki

8. 3B Phil Gosselin

9. CF Brandon Marsh

-

In the News

OK to Lose: Rangers and Chris Woodward must be better than that

Rangers announce draft signings

Former Rangers 1B to have Giants jersey retired

Rangers Takeaways: What does Dallas Keuchel Represent?

Mike Trout gets rare medical diagnosis

Rangers No. 2 prospect to start rehab assignment

-

Transactions

July 29

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28. Miller is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Top Rangers Power Hitter Out Friday

By Matthew Postins4 minutes ago
Aug 26, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Joey Gallo (13) looks on before a game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joey Gallo Reflects on Year With Yankees

By Matthew Postins11 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani against the Kansas City Royals during spring training at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Shohei Ohtani: 'Right Now I'm an Angel'

By Matthew Postins13 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) talks with players during batting practice before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

OK to Lose? Chris Woodward's Texas Rangers Must Be Better Than That

By Richie Whitt7 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Pitching Overpowers Angels

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) watches his three-run home run against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Begin Four-Game Set With Angels

By Matthew PostinsJul 28, 2022 6:26 PM EDT
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Sign Four More Draft Picks

By Matthew PostinsJul 28, 2022 6:24 PM EDT
Aug 7, 2007; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Barry Bonds (25) hits his 756th career homerun off of Washington Nationals starting pitcher Mike Bacsik (not pictured) during the 5th inning at AT&T Park in San Francisco, CA. Bonds passed Hank Aaron (755 homeruns) to become the all-time career homerun leader. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dusty Baker Talks Barry Bonds, HOF

By Matthew PostinsJul 28, 2022 3:00 PM EDT