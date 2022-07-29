Pregame Notes: Rangers Continue Set at Angels

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Texas Rangers are now 3-5 on their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip as they prepare to continue their four-games series with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. The Rangers won the first game of the series, 2-0, on Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know about getaway day in Seattle.

Texas Rangers (44-53) at Los Angeles Angels (42-57)

Friday, July 29, 2022

8:38 PM CT

Angel Stadium of Anaheim | Anaheim, CA

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (8-2, 2.59)

Vs.

LAA: R LHP Patrick Sandoval (3-6, 3.64)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. CF Leody Taveras

3. C Jonah Heim

4. RF Adolis García

4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. LF Eiler Hernandez

7. 2B Charlie Culberson

8. DH Nick Solak

9. 3B Ezequiel Duran

-

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

1. 2B David Fletcher

2. DH Shohei Ohtani

3. SS Luis Rengifo

4. RF Taylor Ward

5. LF Jo Adell

6. 1B Jared Walsh

5. C Kurt Suzuki

8. 3B Phil Gosselin

9. CF Brandon Marsh

-

-

Transactions

July 29

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28. Miller is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

