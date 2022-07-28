Pregame Notes: Rangers Begin Four-Game Set With Angels

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Thursday’s matchup between Texas and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

The Texas Rangers are now 2-5 on their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip as they prepare to start a four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know about getaway day in Seattle.

Texas Rangers (43-53) at Los Angeles Angels (42-56)

Thursday, July 28, 2022

8:38 PM CT

Angel Stadium of Anaheim | Anaheim, CA

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (1-2, 7.11)

Vs.

LAA: RHP Shohei Ohtani (9-5, 2.80)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. C Jonah Heim

4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

5. DH Adolis García

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. RF Kole Calhoun

8. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9. LF Josh Smith

-

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

TBA

-

In the News

Rangers announce draft signings

Former Rangers 1B to have Giants jersey retired

Rangers Takeaways: What does Dallas Keuchel Represent?

Mike Trout gets rare medical diagnosis

Rangers No. 2 prospect to start rehab assignment

-

Transactions

July 28

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.