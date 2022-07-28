Pregame Notes: Rangers Begin Four-Game Set With Angels
The Texas Rangers are now 2-5 on their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip as they prepare to start a four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know about getaway day in Seattle.
Texas Rangers (43-53) at Los Angeles Angels (42-56)
Thursday, July 28, 2022
8:38 PM CT
Angel Stadium of Anaheim | Anaheim, CA
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (1-2, 7.11)
Vs.
LAA: RHP Shohei Ohtani (9-5, 2.80)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. C Jonah Heim
4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
5. DH Adolis García
6. CF Leody Taveras
7. RF Kole Calhoun
8. 3B Ezequiel Duran
9. LF Josh Smith
-
Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup
TBA
-
-
Transactions
July 28
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28.
IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28.
60-Day Injured List
C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.
