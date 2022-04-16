Skip to main content

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back after Friday night's loss as they host the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field

Los Angeles Angels (4-4) at Texas Rangers (2-5)

Saturday, April 16, 2022
6:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open

Probables:
LAA: RHP Noah Syndergaard (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West, MLB Network
Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Marcus Semien
  2. SS Corey Seager
  3. CF Adolis García
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. DH Willie Calhoun
  6. C Jonah Heim
  7. RF Kole Calhoun
  8. LF Nick Solak
  9. 3B Andy Ibáñez

NOTE: Brad Miller was scratched from Saturday's starting lineup with back tightness. It is still TBD if he can pinch hit or not.

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

  1. DH Shohei Ohtani
  2. CF Mike Trout
  3. 3B Anthony Rendon
  4. RF Taylor Ward
  5. C Max Stassi
  6. LF Jo Adell
  7. 1B Matt Duffy
  8. SS Andrew Velazquez
  9. 2B Tyler Wade
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager

Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Jonah Heim

Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Hearn

Rangers Roster Moves

  • RHP Josh Sborz added to 10-day Injured List
  • LHP Matt Moore selected from Triple-A Round Rock

Moore does not count against the 40-man roster because Dennis Santana is on the COVID IL.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jon Gray (blister): Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of Friday's game in Toronto. Rangers plan to roll with four starters due to off days on the schedule. Gray is expected to return for the road trip to Seattle and Oakland.
  • RHP Spencer Howard (blister/cracked fingernail): Howard's issue is considered minor. He was added to the IL retroactive to April 11, which would make him eligible to return by the next time his spot in the rotation comes around.
  • RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Manager Chris Woodward said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. There are currently no further updates.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

COVID Injured List

  • RHP Dennis Santana: Showed up to Globe Life Field on Thursday with symptoms. No further updates have been given.

