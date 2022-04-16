Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back after Friday night's loss as they host the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field

Los Angeles Angels (4-4) at Texas Rangers (2-5)

Saturday, April 16, 2022

6:07 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Open

Probables:

LAA: RHP Noah Syndergaard (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs

TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West, MLB Network

Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien SS Corey Seager CF Adolis García 1B Nathaniel Lowe DH Willie Calhoun C Jonah Heim RF Kole Calhoun LF Nick Solak 3B Andy Ibáñez

NOTE: Brad Miller was scratched from Saturday's starting lineup with back tightness. It is still TBD if he can pinch hit or not.

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

DH Shohei Ohtani CF Mike Trout 3B Anthony Rendon RF Taylor Ward C Max Stassi LF Jo Adell 1B Matt Duffy SS Andrew Velazquez 2B Tyler Wade

Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports Corey Seager Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports Jonah Heim Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Taylor Hearn

Rangers Roster Moves

RHP Josh Sborz added to 10-day Injured List

LHP Matt Moore selected from Triple-A Round Rock

Moore does not count against the 40-man roster because Dennis Santana is on the COVID IL.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

RHP Jon Gray (blister): Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of Friday's game in Toronto. Rangers plan to roll with four starters due to off days on the schedule. Gray is expected to return for the road trip to Seattle and Oakland.

Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of Friday's game in Toronto. Rangers plan to roll with four starters due to off days on the schedule. Gray is expected to return for the road trip to Seattle and Oakland. RHP Spencer Howard (blister/cracked fingernail): Howard's issue is considered minor. He was added to the IL retroactive to April 11, which would make him eligible to return by the next time his spot in the rotation comes around.

Howard's issue is considered minor. He was added to the IL retroactive to April 11, which would make him eligible to return by the next time his spot in the rotation comes around. RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Manager Chris Woodward said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. There are currently no further updates.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline. RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

COVID Injured List