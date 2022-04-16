Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Report
Los Angeles Angels (4-4) at Texas Rangers (2-5)
Saturday, April 16, 2022
6:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open
Probables:
LAA: RHP Noah Syndergaard (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-0, 2.25 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West, MLB Network
Radio: KLAA
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- CF Adolis García
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- DH Willie Calhoun
- C Jonah Heim
- RF Kole Calhoun
- LF Nick Solak
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
NOTE: Brad Miller was scratched from Saturday's starting lineup with back tightness. It is still TBD if he can pinch hit or not.
Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Jackie Robinson Day, Starting Lineups, Injury Report
As Major League Baseball celebrates the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, the Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.
Rangers' Chris Woodward: 'The Game Needs A Change' From Baseball's Unwritten Rules
20 months after receiving criticism for upholding an unwritten rule of baseball, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward has "completely changed" his opinion on the issue.
Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- CF Mike Trout
- 3B Anthony Rendon
- RF Taylor Ward
- C Max Stassi
- LF Jo Adell
- 1B Matt Duffy
- SS Andrew Velazquez
- 2B Tyler Wade
Corey Seager
Jonah Heim
Taylor Hearn
Rangers Roster Moves
- RHP Josh Sborz added to 10-day Injured List
- LHP Matt Moore selected from Triple-A Round Rock
Moore does not count against the 40-man roster because Dennis Santana is on the COVID IL.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- RHP Jon Gray (blister): Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of Friday's game in Toronto. Rangers plan to roll with four starters due to off days on the schedule. Gray is expected to return for the road trip to Seattle and Oakland.
- RHP Spencer Howard (blister/cracked fingernail): Howard's issue is considered minor. He was added to the IL retroactive to April 11, which would make him eligible to return by the next time his spot in the rotation comes around.
- RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Manager Chris Woodward said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. There are currently no further updates.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.
COVID Injured List
- RHP Dennis Santana: Showed up to Globe Life Field on Thursday with symptoms. No further updates have been given.