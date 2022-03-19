Skip to main content

Rangers vs Brewers: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Cactus League action continues on Saturday as the Texas Rangers host the Milwaukee Brewers at Surprise Stadium.

Milwaukee Brewers (0-0-1) at Texas Rangers (0-0-1)

Saturday, March 19, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:
MIL: RHP Luis Perdomo (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Milwaukee Brewers
Radio: MLB.com

Sep 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Rekindle Talks With Trevor Story, Source Confirms

The Texas Rangers have already signed two big-name shortstops this offseason. Could they sign a third?

By Chris Halicke5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Corey Seager
Play

'He's The Perfect Guy For Us': Seager Impresses in Rangers Spring Debut

Corey Seager was paid to come to the Texas Rangers and make an impression. It didn't take him long to do that in the batter's box—or in the clubhouse.

By Chris Halicke19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Mar 8, 2020; Surprise, Arizona, USA; A general view of the field prior to the spring training game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers vs Royals: In-Game Updates, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Spring training baseball gets underway as the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals face off in Cactus League action.

By Chris Halicke21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Willie Calhoun
  2. 3B Andy Ibáñez
  3. DH Mitch Garver
  4. CF Adolis García
  5. C Jonah Heim
  6. RF Jake Marisnick
  7. 1B Blaine Crim
  8. 2B Josh Smith
  9. SS Yonny Hernandez

Milwaukee Brewers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Kolten Wong
  2. SS Luis Urías
  3. 1B Rowdy Tellez
  4. C Pedro Severino
  5. CF Tyrone Taylor
  6. LF Abraham Almonte
  7. 3B Pablo Reyes
  8. DH David Dahl
  9. RF Jonathan Davis

Rangers Pitching Schedule

  • RHP Dane Dunning
  • RHP Nick Tropeano
  • RHP Joe Barlow
  • RHP Spencer Patton
  • RHP Josh Sborz
  • RHP Chase Lee
  • RHP Justin Anderson

Rangers Injury Update

  • RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Both are expected to return in mid-to-late June, with Leclerc slightly ahead of Hernández.
  • 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) is in his baseball rehab training, and is 10-14 days away from full-speed baseball activity.
  • OF Eli White (elbow surgery) is ahead of schedule in his throwing program. He is able to hit in spring training games and could return to the outfield next week. He is able to throw to bases at the moment.
  • C Sam Huff, LHP John King and OF Steele Walker are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch.

