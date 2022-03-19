Rangers vs Brewers: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
Cactus League action continues on Saturday as the Texas Rangers host the Milwaukee Brewers at Surprise Stadium.
Milwaukee Brewers (0-0-1) at Texas Rangers (0-0-1)
Saturday, March 19, 2021
1:05 PM MST (3:05 PM CST)
Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ
Probables:
MIL: RHP Luis Perdomo (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (0-0, -.-- ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
Radio: 105.3 The Fan
Milwaukee Brewers
Radio: MLB.com
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- LF Willie Calhoun
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- DH Mitch Garver
- CF Adolis García
- C Jonah Heim
- RF Jake Marisnick
- 1B Blaine Crim
- 2B Josh Smith
- SS Yonny Hernandez
Milwaukee Brewers Starting Lineup
- 2B Kolten Wong
- SS Luis Urías
- 1B Rowdy Tellez
- C Pedro Severino
- CF Tyrone Taylor
- LF Abraham Almonte
- 3B Pablo Reyes
- DH David Dahl
- RF Jonathan Davis
Rangers Pitching Schedule
- RHP Dane Dunning
- RHP Nick Tropeano
- RHP Joe Barlow
- RHP Spencer Patton
- RHP Josh Sborz
- RHP Chase Lee
- RHP Justin Anderson
Rangers Injury Update
- RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Both are expected to return in mid-to-late June, with Leclerc slightly ahead of Hernández.
- 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) is in his baseball rehab training, and is 10-14 days away from full-speed baseball activity.
- OF Eli White (elbow surgery) is ahead of schedule in his throwing program. He is able to hit in spring training games and could return to the outfield next week. He is able to throw to bases at the moment.
- C Sam Huff, LHP John King and OF Steele Walker are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch.
