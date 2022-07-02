Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Looking for Bounce Back at Mets

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and the New York Mets at Citi Field

The Texas Rangers fell in their series opener to the New York Mets 4-3 on Friday. But the Rangers’ two best starters are set to take the hill the next two days as they try to win the series. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (36-39) at New York Mets (48-29)

Saturday, July 2, 2022

3:10 PM CT

Citi Field | New York City, NY

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martin Perez (6-2, 2.22)

Vs.

NYM: RHP Trevor Williams (1-4, 3.64)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

New York Mets

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Josh H. Smith

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. CF Adolis García

5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. DH Mitch Garver

7. RF Kole Calhoun

8. C Jonah Heim

9. LF Brad Miller

-

New York Mets Starting Lineup

1. CF Brandon Nimmo

2. RF Starling Marte

3. SS Francisco Lindor

4. 1B Pete Alonso

5. DH J.D. Davis

6. 3B Eduardo Escobar

7. LF Mark Canha

8. 2B Luis Guillorme

9. C Tomás Nido

-

-

Transactions

July 2

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness. He is eligible to return on July 10.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

