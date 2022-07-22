Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Series with Athletics

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum

The Texas Rangers continue their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip by opening a three-games series against the Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (42-49) at Oakland Athletics (33-62)

Friday, July 22, 2022

8:40 PM CT

Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (1-1, 6.97)

Vs.

OAK: LHP Cole Irvin (4-7, 3.21)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBCSCA

Radio: A's Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. C Jonah Heim

4. RF Adolis García

5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. LF Charlie Culberson

9. RF Elier Hernandez

-

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

1. 3B Vimael Machín

2. RF Ramón Laureano

3. C Sean Murphy

4. 1B Seth Brown

5. SS Elvis Andrus

6. LF Chad Pinder

7. CF Skye Bolt

8. 2B Tony Kemp

9. DH Sheldon Neuse

-

In the News

Rangers shut out Marlins

Rangers’ key player at trade deadline is?

Minor League All-Star Break update

Three bold Rangers predictions for second half of season

Rangers at Break: Three Decisions that Went Wrong

Rangers at Break: Three Decisions that Went Right

Rangers select Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker in first round of MLB Draft

Rangers MLB Draft Day 2 Recap

Rangers MLB Draft Day 3 Recap

-

Transactions

July 22

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Dane Dunning (15-day, right ankle impingement), retroactive to July 11, eligible to return July 26.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

