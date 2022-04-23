Rangers at Athletics Pregame Notes: Texas Seeks To Extend Win Streak
The Rangers are looking for their third straight win, while starting pitcher Martín Pérez is out to claim his first win of 2022
Texas Rangers (4-9) at Oakland Athletics (8-7)
Saturday, April 23, 2022
3:07 PM CT
Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA
Probables:
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (0-2, 6.75 ERA)
vs
OAK: RHP Frankie Montas (2-1, 3.63 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Seattle Mariners
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: A's Cast, KNEW 960, KIQI
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- LF Brad Miller
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- C Mitch Garver
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- RF Kole Calhoun
- CF Adolis García
- DH Willie Calhoun
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
Scroll to Continue
Rangers Quick Hits: Nathaniel Lowe's Hot Start
The best Texas Rangers hitter so far? It's not Corey Seager or Marcus Semien...
Pitching, Hitting Dominates As Rangers Thump A's, 8-1
The Texas Rangers carried over the momentum from Seattle into Oakland with a big victory over the Athletics.
Rangers at Athletics Pregame Notes: Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+
The Texas Rangers look to build off their gutsy win over Seattle on Thursday as they open a three-game series in Oakland against the Athletics.
Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup
- LF Tony Kemp
- 3B Sheldon Neuse
- C Sean Murphy
- 1B Christian Bethancourt
- RF Stephen Piscotty
- DH Elvis Andrus
- 2B Christian Lopes
- CF Cristian Pache
- SS Nick Allen
Rangers Roster Moves
- The Rangers did not announce any roster moves leading up to Saturday's game.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- RHP Jon Gray (knee sprain): General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start.
- RHP Spencer Howard (blister/cracked fingernail): Howard is scheduled to start on Sunday in Oakland.
- RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Woodward said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. There are currently no further updates.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.
COVID Injured List
- RHP Dennis Santana: Showed up to Globe Life Field last Thursday with symptoms. He should be in the clear to be activated this week during the west coast road trip. All contact tracing has been done, with no other players exhibiting any symptoms.