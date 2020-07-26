ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are seeking to win the first series of the season in Sunday's rubber match with the Colorado Rockies. Prized offseason acquisition Corey Kluber will make his Rangers debut.

Colorado Rockies (1-1) @ Texas Rangers (1-1)

Sunday, July 26, 2020

1:35 p.m. CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables

COL: LHP Kyle Freeland (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Corey Kluber (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Colorado Rockies

TV: AT & T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Colorado Rockies Starting Lineup

CF David Dahl SS Trevor Story 3B Nolan Arenado RF Charlie Blackmon 1B Daniel Murphy 2B Ryan McMahon LF Raimel Tapia RF Sam Hilliard C Tony Wolters

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Elvis Andrus LF Nick Solak CF Danny Santana RF Joey Gallo 2B Rougned Odor 3B Todd Frazier C Robinson Chirinos DH Willie Calhoun 1B Rob Refsnyder

Injury Report

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (left hamstring tightness)

Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Kiner-Falefa feels better and he thinks he'll be ready to go for Tuesday's game vs Arizona after the off-day on Monday. They are holding him out on Sunday as a precaution.

Willie Calhoun (hip flexor strain)

Calhoun is the DH for the second day in a row. He's still working his way back to 100 percent in the field, but Woodward is comfortable with him hitting and running the basepaths.

Brett Martin (COVID-19)

Martin has been cleared for activity with the team. He threw a bullpen session last Monday. He will remain on the COVID-IL until he is ready to rejoin his teammates for games.

Joely Rodriguez (10-day IL: lat muscle strain)

He threw a bullpen session on Tuesday. Rodriguez said he feels good and Woodward said he looked good. He seems to be progressing nicely.

Rafael Montero (10-day IL: forearm tightness)

He has developed some tightness on the outside of his right forearm. His return has taken a little longer than the Rangers anticipated. They are being careful with him. They don't want to rush him since he was already behind after being late to camp due to the birth of his child.

Corey Kluber's Rangers Debut

On making his first start since May 1, 2019:

"I don’t think it will be any different from the first time out in any season. Having Spring Training and Summer Camp, to me it feels like the buildup to a normal season. Not really thinking about long it has been since I pitched.

"I haven’t before. Not to say I won’t tomorrow. I think I normally the first game of the season, post-season, World Series, whatever. I have been pretty successful at controlling my emotions and focusing on the task at hand."

Kluber focused on starting with Rangers, not previous success:

"I don’t really try to compare now to last year or a few years ago. The way I look at it is, I believe I have a certain way to go about things to be successful. Each day try to improve and make gains on that. I feel I am in a good spot right now. I don’t think that’s something you carry over. It takes work each day to maintain it and that’s how I go about it."

Chris Woodward Pre-Game Quotes

On having a heavy right-handed lineup vs LHP:

"Typically, I would want to get everybody an at-bat or two to start the season, but in a 60-game season, it's a little different. I trust all our guys vs. left-handers, but for Refsnyder, that's going to be the easiest way to get him there. It's good to have options against tough left-handers."

On Globe Life Field playing a little larger in the first two games:

"In intrasqaud games, we hit homers. If you hit the ball, it goes. Kiner-Falefa hit a ball out to right center. Maybe [Trevor] Story and [Nolan] Arenado had gripes because in their park, those balls are homers, but I don't think it's hurt us a ton. Willie [Calhouns]'s ball to center yesterday might be a homer at our old ballpark, but that's probably the only one we've hit."

Does Joey Gallo feel alone in the middle of the lineup?

"I don’t think he is alone. I trust all those guys around him. He’s protected pretty well. Joey wants to take on that role. He wants to be our best player. I have talked to him about that. There is responsibility that comes with that, in the clubhouse, on the field, off the field. He is open to that. He wants to be the guy here. I don’t want to say the face of the franchise but that’s what he kind of envisions. We all do."

Baby Blues

The Rangers are debuting their new powder blue alternate uniforms for today's game. The uniforms will be worn for all Sunday home games. The club hasn't worn a powder blue uniform since it was the primary road uniform from 1975-1982.

