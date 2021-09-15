Rangers vs Astros: Willie Calhoun Returns To Starting Lineup, Roster Moves, Injury Report
Houston Astros (84-60) at Texas Rangers (54-90)
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
HOU: RHP José Urquidy (6-3, 3.51 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (2-3, 5.89 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KLAT1010, KBME, KTRH 740
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- CF Leody Taveras
- DH Willie Calhoun
- RF Adolis García
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- LF DJ Peters
- C Jonah Heim
- 2B Nick Solak
- 3B Brock Holt
- SS Yonny Hernandez
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
- 2B Jose Altuve
- SS Aledmys Díaz
- DH Yordan Alvarez
- 1B Yuli Gurriel
- RF Kyle Tucker
- CF Jake Meyers
- 3B Marwin Gonzalez
- LF Chas McCormick
- C Martín Maldonado
Rangers Roster Moves
OF Willie Calhoun activated from the 60-day Injured List.
OF Jason Martin optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.
LHP Hyeon-jong Yang designated for assignment.
After splitting the first two games of their four-game series with the Houston Astros, the Texas Rangers welcome back Willie Calhoun on Wednesday night.
Rangers Injury Report
COVID-19 Injured List
- RHP Mike Foltynewicz (added August 23)
Foltynewicz is rehabbing in Arizona.
NOTE: Players added to the COVID IL are automatically removed from the 40-man roster, same as a when a player is added to the 60-day IL. Players who are added to the 40-man roster as replacements do not have to clear waivers when they are later removed.
10-Day Injured List
- Andy Ibáñez (left hamstring strain): Ibáñez began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is is rehabbing in Arizona. According to Rangers PR, he could possibly pitch in games in a couple of weeks. A return to the big leagues this season is very unlikely.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- John King (left shoulder inflammation): King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.
- Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on Wednesday morning to repair UCL in right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately 6 months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months
