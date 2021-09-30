Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Minor League Recap, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels wrap up their season series on Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

Los Angeles Angels (75-83) at Texas Rangers (58-100)

Thursday, September 30, 2021

1:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (0-3, 8.02 ERA)

vs

LAA: RHP Alex Cobb (8-3, 3.46 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

LF Willie Calhoun DH Andy Ibáñez RF Adolis García 1B Nathaniel Lowe 2B Nick Solak CF DJ Peters 3B Brock Holt C Jonah Heim SS Yonny Hernandez

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

TBA

Rangers Minor League Recap

Triple-A Round Rock topped Sugar Land by a score of 5-1, limiting the Skeeters to just three hits in Wednesday night’s series opener at Constellation Field. The Express have gone 4-2 through the first six games of the Triple-A Final Stretch period, and are just one game back of Albuquerque (5-1) for the Triple-A West lead.

Cole Winn was awarded the win after logging five scoreless innings in his second career Triple-A start, allowing just one hit while walking four and striking out six. Josh Jung went 2-for-4 on the night, and gave the Express an early 1-0 lead with first-inning solo home run, his eighth long ball in 32 games with Round Rock since a promotion from Double-A Frisco on August 20. Jung currently has a 15-game hitting streak, going 26-for-63 (.413) with 11 extra-base hits (four homers, seven doubles) and 13 RBI during that span.

Yohel Pozo sealed Sugar Land’s fate in the eighth inning with a two-run homer, his 22nd of 2021. Through nine games at Triple-A this month, Pozo has hit .353 (12-34) with three home runs and 10 RBI.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

N/A

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.

Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock. Kyle Cody (right shoulder surgery): Cody underwent labral debridement surgery on his shoulder on Wednesday. The hope is he's ready for the second half of the 2022 season.

Cody underwent labral debridement surgery on his shoulder on Wednesday. The hope is he's ready for the second half of the 2022 season. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice soon.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice soon. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.

The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season. Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately six months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.

White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately six months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel had surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.

