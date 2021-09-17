Rangers Pounded Once Again By Astros In 12-1 Loss

The Texas Rangers were shellacked by the Houston Astros for the final time this season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have played the Houston Astros for the 19th and final time this season. Based off the way this final series has gone, it's probably for the best.

The Rangers were trampled by their in-state rivals once again, this time by a score of 12-1. Texas dropped three of four games in the series, being outscored 34-4 in the three losing contests.

Two more young starting pitching options struggled for the Rangers. Glenn Otto got the start, and was very solid in his first three innings of work. But in the fourth inning, the Astros broke the dam with a three-run home run by Carlos Correa. Houston ended up adding four more runs in the frame, as Otto failed to make it past 3 1/3 innings of work.

Overall, Otto was charged with seven runs on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts. After giving up only two earned runs over 9 2/3 innings in his first two starts in the big leagues, he's given up 15 runs over his past 6 2/3 innings.

After Dennis Santana finished out the fourth inning, Kolby Allard came in to get his innings in a piggyback role. However, things didn't go much better for the Rangers southpaw. In Allard's 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Offensively, the Rangers only run came via RBI groundout, which was also the only way the lineup manufactured runs in Wednesday night's loss. Only one of the Rangers' six hits was for extra bases, and the lineup went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The Astros handily won this year's Silver Boot, winning this season series, 14-5.

What's Next

The Rangers (54-92) welcome the Chicago White Sox (83-63) to Globe Life Field for a three-game series over the weekend. Rangers lefty Taylor Hearn (6-4, 3.99 ERA) will start the first game of the series on Friday night, going up against White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease (11-7, 4.22 ERA).

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook