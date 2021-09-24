September 24, 2021
Rangers Blanked By Orioles, Two Losses Away From Century Mark

The Texas Rangers had a "frustrating" night at the plate as they were shut out by the Baltimore Orioles.
Only 6,200-plus paid to watch Thursday night's game between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. One team eclipsed 100 losses a few games ago and the other is one game closer to hitting it.

It lived up to the hype.

Not only did the Rangers lose their 98th game of the season on Thursday, they were shut out by the Orioles, 3-0. Struggles with runners in scoring position has been a huge struggle for the Rangers over the past couple of weeks, and that continued with a 0-for-8 performance. The lineup only mustered five hits on the night, all of which were singles.

"I think it's kind of wearing on us a little bit. For a while there, we were doing a decent job. I think it comes to it being a youthful and inexperienced team. You kind of ride the highs and lows a little too much."

Woodward added, "I was a little bit frustrated. We should have done a lot better offensively than we did. It's just the quality of the at-bat. We stress this over and over to these guys. It's not even about getting caught up in the moment. It's about going up with a game plan, executing it, and knowing even when you execute it sometimes, you're not going to get a hit with every pitch you swing at. ... That's something we can control. And that's something that we have to do a better job of or we're just not going to put runs on the board."

Sep 23, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) looks onto the field from the dugout while awaiting a fifth inning at bat against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
For a positive takeaway, starting pitcher Glenn Otto bounced back from a couple of really rough outings with a solid performance. Otto was able to go five strong innings, giving up two runs on five hits with only one walk and seven strikeouts.

What's Next

The Rangers (55-98) and Orioles (49-104) continue their four-game series on Friday night. Spencer Howard (0-4, 6.86 ERA) will take the ball for Texas, as Alexander Wells (1-3, 7.96 ERA) will start for Baltimore.

Sep 23, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) looks onto the field from the dugout while awaiting a fifth inning at bat against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
