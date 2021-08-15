Rangers vs A’s Rubber Match: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
Oakland Athletics (68-49) at Texas Rangers (41-76)
Saturday, August 14, 2021
1:35 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
OAK: LHP Sean Manaea (8-7, 3.43 ERA)
vs
TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-10, 4.93 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270
Oakland Athletics
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: KNEW 960, A's Cast
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 3B Yonny Hernandez
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- RF Adolis García
- CF DJ Peters
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- DH Yohel Pozo
- LF Charlie Culberson
- 2B Andy Ibáñez
- C Jose Trevino
The Texas Rangers and Oakland A’s face off in a rubber match to decide this weekend’s three-game series.
Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup
- LF Mark Canha
- CF Starling Marte
- 1B Matt Olson
- DH Yan Gomes
- C Sean Murphy
- 3B Matt Chapman
- RF Stephen Piscotty
- 2B Tony Kemp
- SS Vimael Machín
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- John King (left shoulder inflammation): King threw one inning of relief in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday and threw again on Friday night. He is expected to return to the team by the first game of this week's three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
- Eli White (right elbow strain):White's elbow was described as a flexor strain by Chris Woodward on Saturday, and said the club is in a "wait and see" mode for a couple of weeks before deciding what the best plan is for his rehab. With the short amount of time left in the season, time is running out for White to make a case for playing time next year.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure in late May to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. Arihara is ahead of schedule in his rehab, and threw a simulated game at Globe Life Field before batting practice on Saturday. He is getting close to a return to the big league squad, which may happen before the calendar rolls over to September. Chris Woodward said on Friday that Arihara's stuff looks better than it did in game prior to his surgery.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain):Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
- Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, and was ahead of schedule, but suffered a minor setback. The Rangers are hoping he can return in September and get games in before the season ends.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain):Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months
